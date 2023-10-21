County debates future of equipment rentals

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has taken initial steps to review a plan to end their agricultural equipment rental program at the end of 2024.

At its regular meeting Oct. 11, council directed administration to evaluate the program and consult the Agricultural Service Board on the matter.

Administration will have until May 1 to complete the study and prepare a report with recommendation options to council.

County agricultural fieldperson Dylan Fath told council will able to meet the timeline to lead the review.

During discussion, it was also suggested that council consult with local rental businesses.

The issue was raised by Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt, who presented a notice of motion in the Sept. 27 agenda to discuss the service at the next meeting Oct. 11.

“I talked to farmers and they don’t understand why we want to shut it down,” Hunt said.

High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Tyler Airth said it is important to consult as many partners on the issue.

“We should ask the ASB for a recommendation,” said Airth, a local farmer.

“Ask them what equipment we need to keep.”

Reeve Robert Nygaard agreed.

“If it’s not available locally, it’s a need for us,” Nygaard said.

Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux said a review is needed instead of a quick decision.

“We’re trying to find a solution for this,” Chalifoux said near the end of the 40-minute discussion.

At its meeting Dec. 8, 2021, council passed a motion that council no longer invest funds in the ASB reserve towards the rental program and that they discontinue the rental program by Dec. 31, 2024.

The idea was suggested by North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk, a grain farmer.

“We shouldn’t be in the rental business,” he said at the time.

He recognizes the ASB has a mandate to support producers, but suggests Big Lakes opt out of renting equipment and not compete with local businesses who rent equipment.

Back at the Oct. 11 meeting, another farmer on council also opposed the County plan to end the service.

“Many local rental businesses don’t have some specialized equipment that the County has,” Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Lane Monteith said.

“We’re here to provide a service.”

Later in the discussion, Zabolotniuk said rental businesses are willing to meet the needs of farmers.

“If local rental businesses don’t have the equipment, ask them to get it and they will get it,” Zabolotniuk said.

On the other side, South Sunset House Councillor Ann Stewart and Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin also agreed it’s important to keep the rental service.

“It’s a good service we need to provide,” Stewart said.

“It’s a service we’ve given our residents year after year.”

Mifflin agreed.

“It’s a service we need to keep.”

Zabolotniuk is concerned about equipment returning contaminated and liability.

Meanwhile, Nygaard noted another point about that concern.

“When we first talked about it, the biggest concern was spreading disease,” Nygaard said.

Fath says the County takes all precautions when equipment is returned.

“Equipment is always inspected and cleaned after every use.”

Counties and municipal districts throughout Alberta have agricultural equipment rentals at various levels of service, said Kevin Cymbaluk, director of public works, a former agricultural fieldperson in previous employment.

He notes some municipalities have an extensive inventory while others have limited or select equipment.