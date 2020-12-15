County drops selected groups from insurance

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several community organizations in the High Prairie area have been removed from Big Lakes County’s additional named insured program.



At its meeting Dec. 9, council approved a recommendation from Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



The High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society, High Prairie Regals Hockey Club, High Prairie and Area Prevention of Violence Association, Grouard Community Association, and the Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance Society were all dropped.



“Amounts outstanding for previous years will be addressed through the accounts receivable collections policy, which may include sending to a collections agent.”



Recently, several of the named groups have been delinquent in paying their annual premiums.



“In attempting to collect these outstanding amounts, all groups were sent an initial invoice, along with the related policy,” Nanninga says.



Big Lakes purchases its insurance through the Rural Municipalities of Alberta [RMA], which operates its own insurance agency, Jubilee Insurance Agen- cy.



One of the features available in the program is the County can approve community groups to access the program at competitive rates.



With council approval, groups can be listed under the county’s insurance as “additional named insureds”.



“The coverage is typically more comprehensive and has better rates than the community groups could access on their own,” Nanninga says.



Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance Society owes $511.91 since November 2018 and $592.25 since November 2019 for liability.



High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society owes $122.57 for bond and crime since November 2019. The group has been in contact with the County and is in the process of dissolving, Nanninga notes.



The Regals owe $160.68 for property since November 2019.



The High Prairie and Area Prevention of Family Violence Association owes $122.57, $592.25 for liability and $8.24 for property since November 2019.



Grouard Community Association [GCA] owes $592.25 for liability since November 2019.



While the GCA no longer is in good standing, the outstanding amount has been paid by the Grouard Seniors’ Association, says Nanninga.



The seniors’ group took over the role to provide recreation and culture programs in Grouard in 2019.



Since the initial invoice, each group will receive monthly statements indicating amounts outstanding and notes of “past due, please remit”, Nanninga says.



For the past two monthly statements, administration has also included a note that requests groups confirm if the policy is no longer required for 2020-21.



None of the groups have responded to the request, Nanninga says.