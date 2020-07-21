County fire chief Sturgeon resigns

David Sturgeon

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is losing its fire chief.



David Sturgeon is leaving to take on “another opportunity” at the Peace River Regional District, B.C.



“Everyone at the County and Town have been great to work with in [my] short tenure,” says Sturgeon, also the county’s deputy director of Emergency Management.



Sturgeon started work at Big Lakes Lakes County Nov. 4, 2019. He came to area with 14 years experience in fire service with eight years as chief officer in various roles in British Columbia.



Before arriving in the High Prairie area, he served as fire chief and fire services instructor in Coldstream, a community east of Vernon.



County fire services has fire halls and crews in Enilda, Faust, Grouard, Joussard and Kinuso.



Recruitment for new members is always ongoing. Contact Sturgeon by phone at [780] 776-0007 or e-mail to [email protected] if interested.