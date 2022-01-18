County graders make the grade

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will continue to provide its own grader operations rather than get all the services provided by a contractor.

At its regular meeting Dec. 8, council received a grader costs analysis report for information.

North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk suggested at the Nov. 10 meeting that council conduct a cost analysis of grader operations to compare costs for the service provide by the County and by a contrator.

“The contracted grader maintenance cost per kilometre per year is 19 per cent higher than the County grader maintenance cost,” says Vic Abel, director of public works.

Analysis showed that the cost per kilometre per year by a contractor was calculated at $1,428.05, Abel states in his report to council.

Cost for County graders is $1,153.47.

Zabolotniuk says he is satisfied with the analysis.

“This is what I wanted.

“I’m good with all this.”

He says it will help county residents understand the costs.

“I calculated the numbers and the County service is definitely cheaper,” Zabolotniuk says.

“If we don’t have the numbers, it’s hard to explain to taxpayers.”

The analysis proves it is more economical for the County to provide grader services than a contractor, says Moham- mad Choudhary, director of corporate services.

“It’s a benefit for us to do it in-house,” he adds.

Abel says the County has seven grader beats. Five are served by County graders and two are covered by contractors.

CAO Jordan Panasiuk says the County knows the precise costs for all the graders provided by council opposed to contractors.

“We know exactly how much it costs to operate that service,” Panasiuk says.

Cost for the County operations include wages, fuel, benefits, WCB, and capital costs.”

He suggests council can review the costs of the grader operations in the future if council feels the need to.