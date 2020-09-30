County hears request

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A parcel of land in Joussard that was formerly occupied by an industrial plant could become an area for residential growth in Big Lakes County.



At its regular meeting Sept. 23, council gave first reading to a land-use bylaw to redistrict a 55-acre parcel on the east side of Joussard to country residential.



Part of the land was occupied by Alberta Truebeam.



Currently, the parcel is designated both hamlet industrial on 21 acres and urban reserve on 34 acres, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



The 21-acre portion of plan 2439NY, Lot 3, was redistricted to industrial from urban reserve to accommodate a plant to manufacture building trusses.



“The business was sold in March 2018, says the land-use amendment application filed by landowner Daniel Van- dermeulen.



“The shop was closed and all the equipment was moved in May 2018.



“The shop is vacant and will not be used for commercial purposes.”



Located on Highway 3 west of Peace River Avenue, the site includes a home and a shop, Olansky says.



“As a matter of consistency, it is recommended the entire parcel be redistricted to country residential,” Olansky says.



A public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14 at 1:45 p.m.