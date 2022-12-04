County plots funds for cemetery

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has chipped in funding to operate a cemetery in the Kinuso area.

At its regular meeting Nov. 23, council passed a motion to approve a request from the Kinuso Community Association for $1,000.

The association requested the cemetery operating funding to maintain the Swan River Cemetery that is under the care of the association, Dave Reynolds, director of corporate services, told council.

He notes the association has been approved for funding in the past, but did not apply for funding in 2021.

As such, the $1,000 in cemetery operating funding for the Swan River Cemetery was not included in the 2022 county budget, Reynolds said.

Council approved $5,000 in cemetery grant funding in the 2022 budget.

However, since two groups did not apply for the cemetery operating funding before the Oct. 31 deadline, $2,000 was available in the cemetery grant budget, Reynolds said.