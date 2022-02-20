County seeks solutions

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council is inviting the provincial rural economic development minister to discuss future options for the current site of the Swan Hills Special Waste Treatment Centre.

At its regular meeting Feb. 9, council directed administration to send a letter inviting Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Economic Development Minister Nathan Horner to tour and discuss the future of the site.

CAO Jordan Panasiuk says the tour would provide the minister with information how the site could fit into the government’s rural development objectives.

“We want him to set the date,” Panasiuk says.

A copy of the letter will also be sent to Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn.

The government plans to close the treatment plant in 2025.

As a result, Big Lakes will lose about $1.16 million in annual direct tax revenue while more than 100 jobs in the Swan Hills area will be eliminated.

Big Lakes and the Town of Swan Hills councils approved a briefing document last October to lobby the government to find a new role and purpose for the site after the plant closes.

“Both our communities wish to be partners in finding a solution that will reduce the province’s $176 million reclamation liability of this site while simultaneously diversifying and stimulating the local economy,” the document says.

“We believe there are alternatives available for the site; alternatives that will allow the province to offset reclamation costs and divest of the asset while contributing to the economic development of the region.”

Both councils have asked the government to provide the municipalities with a grant of $250,000, similar to the Coal Transition Fund, to seek outside expertise to find other possible options for the site.

“The closure of the site will be a devastating blow to the community of Swan Hills and Big Lakes County,” the document states.

“For an industry town of 1,300 residents with limited other employment options, eliminating 110 jobs means many of those employees and their families will be forced to move away from the community and their homes,” the document says.

“Since it opened in 1987, the Swan Hills Treatment Centre has provided a vital public service by safely processing more than 295,000 metric tonnes of hazardous waste.”

The plant accepts hazardous waste from across Canada, ranging from household waste gathered in toxic waste round ups, chemical laboratory waste from schools, to hazardous waste generated by industrial facilities across Canada including PCBs