County, Town agree on purchase of fire equipment

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is granting funds to buy fire equipment for High Prairie.



At its meeting Oct. 28, council approved to release $136,979.76 from the Town of High Prairie fire equipment capital reserve account to purchase rescue air bags and self-contained breathing apparatus equipment.



The recommendation was presented by Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



She says the County received a letter from the Town of High Prairie that requested the funds be released to purchase the equipment.



The current equipment is past its expiration date.



Shared funding is part of the Inter-municipal Framework agreement between the two municipalities.



Big Lakes and High Prairie agree that revenues collected from motor vehicle accident responses shall be directed into a fire equipment capital reserve account.



Any requests to withdraw funds from the reserve account for equipment requires approval by both councils.



The Town of High Prairie has also agreed to release the funds.