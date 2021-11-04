County welcomes ag fieldman

Quentin Bochar

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County welcomes Quentin Bochar as its new agricultural fieldman.

He brings 24 years of experience in the agricultural field for municipalities in northern Alberta and has deep roots in farming.

“I am committed to keeping the agriculture department vibrant, current and up to date,” says Bochar, who started Oct. 4.

“I will also uphold the legislated mandate for Agricultural Service Boards and promote the viability of the agriculture industry.”

Bochar most recently worked for eight years for the M.D of Greenview based in Valleyview, where he served as the manager of agricultural services.

Before, he worked for Sturgeon County based in Morinville where he served as manager of agriculture, parks and solid waste from 1998-2013.

He started his agricultural career as a seasonal herbicide applicator at the County of Athabasca.

Many experiences, skills and passions will help him serve the county and region, he says.

Bochar has extensive skills in plant, insect and disease identification skills, and a keen interest in the biodiversity of Alberta.

He was raised on a farm in Smoky Lake County, which inspired him to pursue a career in agriculture.

“I wanted to work in the agriculture and environmental career fields,” Bochar says.

He enjoys his life on the land in other ways.

“I am very active in outdoor pursuits like hunting, fishing, ATV riding and camping,” Bochar says.