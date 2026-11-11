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Course designed to help adults with budgets, planning

by | Nov 11, 2026 | News

Smoky River Adult Learning is pleased to introduce a Financial Basics Workshop to help adults build confidence in managing their money and planning for the future.

The course will take place at the M.D. of Smoky River office on Main Street Falher on Nov. 26.

“Financial literacy is part of our programming, and we wanted to take the opportunity to run a course in November for financial literacy month,” says Véronik Zawacki.

“We wanted to create a space for anyone that is interested in learning more about finance and budgeting and everything else it encompasses.”

Zawacki says whether you’re looking to improve your current financial situation, work towards financial goals, or learn more about money management, this workshop will provide practical, easy-to-understand information that can be used immediately.

“I think everyone can benefit from taking this workshop,” she says.

“Anyone who is starting out, struggling to get ahead, or even people who are established but want a refresher on finance basics,” she adds.

Zawacki urges community members to take a positive step toward greater financial confidence this Financial Literacy Month.

“We will be working on budgeting and managing expenses, understanding credit and debt, savings and financial planning,” she says.

“I’m following the financial basic workshop from Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.”

She says she knows that sometimes financial discussions can be stressful and dry, but she says this course will help people break free of some of the turmoil they feel when discussing money.

“Sometimes finances bring up so many emotions, fear and anxiety,” Zawacki explains.

“I’ll be teaching this in a way that allows people to remove themselves from the situation, therefore removing the emotionally charged feelings of being overwhelmed that could come from talking about finance.”

Zawacki says to register by phoning or texting either (780) 837-3013 or (780) 837 4064.

“It will be a fun environment with conversation looking at budgets that are not their own,” she explains.

“They can figure out what we need to do to complete a budget without looking at their own numbers. Then with the confidence they’ve gained they’ll be able to look at their own finances in a less emotionally charged way.”

The workshop will be a whole day affair, starting at 10 a.m. and wrapping up at 3 p.m.

“People can also stop in the office at any time to get help with this topic,” she concludes.

“If they’re unable to attend the workshop, we are still available to help them navigate these complex issues.”

Topics discussed will include budgeting and managing expenses, understanding credit and debt, saving for the future, financial planning, and protecting yourself from fraud and scams.

Emily Plihal
Local Journalism
Initiative Reporter

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