Court case stalls on miscommunication

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A former principal of E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie missed his first appearance in court in Yellowknife on Aug. 10 without intent.



A warrant to arrest Neil Barry was vacated or revoked Aug. 11, says a news story in the Yellowknifer newspaper.



Barry is a former Northwest Territories coach and teacher charged with sexual assault and exploitation for an incident that allegedly took place at the Arctic Winter Games trials in 2009.



Those charges have not been proven in court.



A member of the regional Public Prosecution Service of Canada verified that the warrant was no longer active but was unable to speak on the nature of the resolution.



An individual claiming to be Barry commented on a previous story published Aug. 11 on nnsl.com.



The comment indicated that there was a miscommunication between the lawyers representing him in Alberta and in the Northwest Territories resulting in no one appearing in NWT court on his behalf in Yellowknife on Aug. 10, which is what prompted a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.



Barry, who was charged June 15 in High Prairie, worked in the Northwest Territories between 2007 and 2017.



In that time, he was a sports coach in Fort Simpson and Tulita while travelling to other NWT communities.



Barry is also known to have been involved with selecting players for Arctic Winter Games teams during that time.