Court Docket – 1 expensive trip!

H.P. court docket

Monday, July 10

Justice D.R. Shynkar

A trip to the grocery store has proven to be a costly venture for a man.

Shaine Kenneth Giroux appeared in High Prairie Court of Justice July 10 and pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle with no insurance and fined $3,000.

“$3,000 is a lot for driving to the store,” noted Justice D.R. Shynkar during sentencing.

Justice Shynkar did not add the victim fine surcharge and gave Giroux until April 30, 2024 to pay or work off the fine.

Lawyer Harry Jong appeared in court with Giroux, whose age and hometown were not disclosed.

“He was going to the store to get some stuff,” said Jong. “A very expensive trip.”

In return for the guilty plea, two other tickets were withdrawn.

A Whitefish River man has forfeited two guns to authorities and will pay $1,000 in fines after pleading guilty in High Prairie Court of Justice July 10 to two charges.

Marvin Nahachick, 60, pleaded guilty to unauthorized possession of a firearm and contravening regulations in regard to storage of a firearm.

Court heard charges were laid March 30 after police responded to an incident at Nahachick’s home after receiving a 911 hangup call. During a search of the home, police found a 22-caliber rifle in a closet and a 302 rifle without a locking device, also in the closet.

Crown prosecutor student-at-law Andrea Melchionna told court there were children in the home, adding neither firearm was licensed and properly secured.

Harry Jong appeared in court as duty counsel with Nahachick and admitted the facts. He added Nahachick works for Elders on the reserve and looks after five grandchildren.

“He uses the guns to hunt moose and feed the family,” said Jong.

Nahachick was given time to pay the fine until April 30, 2024.

Justice D.R. Shynkar waived the victim fine surcharge.