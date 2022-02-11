Court Docket – Assault conviction on ‘low’ end, judge deems

H.P. court docket

Jan. 31, 2022

Judge R.B. Marceau

A 24-year-old man is on probation after pleading guilty to domestic violence.

Dillan Grey-Gladue, who calls Enilda and Whitefish home, was placed on probation for 12 months for assault when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 31.

Court heard Grey-Gladue was involved in a domestic dispute with a female May 30, 2021 in Atikameg, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada said.

“He pushed her” while they were arguing, yelling and screaming at each other.

“She did not want him in the residence and she asked him to leave,” Abunada told court.

Judge R.B. Marceau agreed with the joint submission for sentencing from the Crown and Grey-Gladue’s lawyer, Harry Jong.

“It is on the low end of an assaultive behaviour,” Judge Marceau said.

During probation, Grey-Gladue was ordered to take treatment and counselling for domestic violence and anger management. He must show proof he completed the treatment by the end of the tenth month.

Grey-Gladue was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and is prohibited from going to her residence.

On another matter, Grey-Gladue was fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to careless use and storage of a firearm; however, the judge gave him credit for the fine by time already served in jail.

High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle Oct. 22, 2021 in Atikameg, the Crown said.

“The accused was moving items in the truck on the rear passenger side and officers found firearms on the ground,” Abunada said.

Police officers did locate a gun, she added.

As part of his sentence, Judge Marceau banned Grey-Gladue from possessing and using firearms for two years.

Kadyn Campiou, 21, of Edmonton and formerly of High Prairie, was fined $300 after pleading guilty to obstructing a peace officer.

Court heard Campiou was a passenger in the back seat of a vehicle that was stopped April 3, 2021 in Kinuso by Lakeshore Regional Police Service, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada said. When police asked Campiou to identify himself, he gave a wrong name.

Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke for Campiou in court and said his client was afraid of the police at the time.

“He was scared, he knew he was on warrant and he didn’t want to go to jail,” Jong said.

“Police knew who he was,” added Jong. “He went to jail anyway.”

Campiou spent five days in jail.

Campiou was also fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to mischief causing damage under $5,000. Court heard he and another person damaged a door at Aspen Grove apartments in High Prairie.

“A male and a female tried to pry the main entrance door open,” the Crown said.

Judge R.B. Marceau considered the fine paid by his time served in jail.

Campiou also cleared other matters of the docket.

First, he was fined $100 for failing to report to the High Prairie RCMP to get his fingerprints recorded but the judge gave Campiou credit for time served.

Next, Campiou was fined $150 for failing to appear in court on a docket day. Jong told court Campiou had difficulty getting to High Prairie because he had no vehicle, no driver’s licence and little money to pay anyone to drive him around.

Before the guilty pleas, Campiou had no criminal record.

Tyler Taumas Rafuse, 42, was fined $500 after pleading guilty to assault but was given credit for time already served in custody.

Rafuse assaulted a male July 20, 2018 at Aspen Court apartments in High Prairie, Crown prosecutor Sheen Kachroo told court.

“He punched him in the left ear,” she said.

Rafuse was handed a global sentenced of 64 days for four counts of failing to appear in court but was given credit for time served. Three of the missed dates were for trials.

“Missing trial dates is a serious matter,” the Crown alleged.

Shantell Crystal Calliou, of Atakimeg, was fined $200 after pleading guilty to failing to appear in court.

The charge arose after Calliou missed a docket day in 2019, federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy said.

Judge R.B. Marceau considered the fine paid by her appearance in court.