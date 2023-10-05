Court Docket – ‘Everyone needs a break from you’

H.P. court docket

Sept. 25, 2023

Justice S.P. Hinkley

A homeless male often seen roaming the streets in High Prairie has been sent to jail for two weeks.

Daniel Joseph Decet, 60, of no fixed address, was sent to jail for 14 days after pleading guilty Sept. 25 in High Prairie Court of Justice to four counts of trespassing.

Decet was charged with trespassing at various High Prairie premises, such as O’s Treats, the High Prairie Liquor Store, and the High Prairie Museum from April to August, Justice S.P. Hinkley noted during sentencing.

“Nobody in town really wants you around,” Justice Hinkley said.

“There is no place in town that wants you.”

He added Decet has a previous criminal record of trespassing and mischief and been told in court many times to get off the streets and abandon his lifestyle of drinking.

“I’ve had you in front of me several times and it’s not getting through,” Justice Hinkley said.

The justice sentenced Decet to take him off the streets for a short time.

“Everyone needs a break from you.”

Duty counsel Harry Jong told court Decet does not have a home. He asked court to consider a fine instead of jail.

For his part, Decet recognized the justice has the final decision.

“It’s up to you,” he told the justice before his sentence was delivered.

Court heard Decet receives money from Social Services that he uses to buy groceries.

Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court worker with Native Counselling Services of Alberta, added Decet has family members living in McLennan.

Marvin Wayne Lamouche, 63, of Faust, was sentenced to one day in jail after pleading guilty to possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

The charge arose when Faust RCMP officers were in the area responding to another call when they heard screaming from a nearby residence, Crown prosecutor Serge Eda-Ndu said. When officers entered the home, they found Lamouche holding two kitchen knives.

Justice S.P. Hinkley advised Lamouche the incident could have been more serious.

“You put the police in danger,” he noted.

“That’s scary for everyone.”

Court heard the incident was not a domestic situation.

Lamouche was given credit for time already served and released.