Court Docket – Family squabble leads to assault

H.P. court docket

March 14, 2022

Judge G.R. Ambrose

A woman from High Prairie, who admitted to assaulting her sister, is now serving time on probation.

Julie Dawn Marquardt, 47, was placed on probation for 12 months after pleading guilty to common assault when she appeared in High Prairie provincial court March 14.

Marquardt was first charged with assault causing bodily harm, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Court heard the charge arose after High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a woman, who was assaulted by a female on May 31, 2020, Crown prosecutor Sheen Kachroo said.

Disclosure indicated the victim was assaulted by a family member.

“She was choked by her sister,” the Crown said.

“She also smothered her to the point of unconsciousness,” added the Crown, although it was not stated how long the victim was unconscious.

Judge G.R. Ambrose agreed it was a dangerous incident because the victim became unconscious.

“That is a serious assault,” Judge Ambrose noted.

“Rehabilitation should be a primary objective while taking into account the seriousness of the event.”

Court heard Marquardt did not have a criminal record.

Harry Jong appeared in court as Marquardt’s lawyer and said his client could not recall everything that occurred during the incident.

“She doesn’t remember much because they were both drunk,” Jong told court.

Jong added the sisters are a few years apart in age and have been involved in a dispute over a family matter for a period of time.

A male was also in the room during the incident.

During probation, Marquardt is not allowed to have contact with the female victim and the male, or be within 50 metres of each of their residences, places of work or wherever else they may be.

Marquardt was also ordered to take assessment, treatment and counselling and anger management during probation. She is required to provide proof of completion of treatment by the start of the ninth month.

Marquardt also handed a victim fine surcharge of $100, which was paid immediately.

A 14-year-old boy was placed on probation after pleading guilty to breaking into a High Prairie apartment suite.

The youth, who cannot be named under provisions included in the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was sentenced to probation for 12 months for housebreaking when he appeared in High Prairie youth court March 14.

The boy was one of five youths who broke into an apartment unit at Aspen Court on April 17, 2021, Crown prosecutor Sheen Kachroo told court.

The front door of the apartment was locked but the living room window was unlocked. High Prairie RCMP believe the window was the point of entry since the front door was locked and didn’t show any signs of damage, the Crown testified.

Upon arrival, police officers detected a “heavy smell of marijuana” and found marijuana roaches, Kachroo said.

The boy was one of five youths identified on surveillance video.

To his credit, he had no previous criminal record.

The boy was in a group of five youths, who were residing at the High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre at the time, lawyer Harry Jong told court.

“They were walking along the road and they were looking inside the apartments that are at eye level,” he said.

Judge G.R. Ambrose agreed with the Crown that probation is suitable, considering the youth’s lack of criminal history.

“The focus is rehabilitation,” the Crown agreed.

Jong added the boy now makes his home in Calgary.

During probation, the boy is required to take assessment, treatment and counselling, and not allowed to be within 50 metres of Aspen Court.