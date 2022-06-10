Court Docket – ‘Fishy’ business nets fisherman big fine

H.P. court docket

May 30, 2022

Judge S.P. Hinkley

A man illegally ice fishing in a lake south of High Prairie was not left off the hook by the long arm of the law for his actions.

Hong Zhan Huang was fined $2,000 for possessing more fish than the daily quota under the Alberta Fishery Regulation, 1998, after pleading guilty to the charge in High Prairie provincial court May 30.

Court heard Huang was ice fishing in Snipe Lake when Fish and Wildlife officers found him in possession of eight deceased northern pike, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court.

No northern pike were permitted to be caught and kept at Snipe Lake at the time.

Judge S.P. Hinkley appreciated Huang for his guilty plea during his first court appearance.

“I commend you for stepping up to deal with it,” said Judge Hinkley, the new resident judge for High Prairie.

Native Counselling Services of Alberta court worker Cheryl Kachuk appeared in court to speak for Huang and said he wanted to resolve the charge.

“He’s very co-operative and wants to deal with it,” she said.

Huang also offered to paid the fine in full before he left the courthouse.

Riley Christian Hal- crow, 24, was fined $500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $150, after pleading guilty to breaching a peace bond.

“He failed to complete anger management counselling as ordered by his probation officer,” Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

Judge S.P. Hinkley urged Halcrow to comply with court orders and take steps to help himself.

“An order is put in place to give you the skills you need when you get into conflict,” Judge Hinkley said.

“You should get skills in anger management,” he added.

Judge Hinkley ordered Halcrow to pay the fine by Nov. 30.

Ada Marjorie Thunder was sentenced to three days in jail after pleading guilty to failing to comply with an undertaking.

She was given credit for time served and also handed a $100 victim fine surcharge.

Thunder was also fined $300, plus a $90 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to failing to comply with an undertaking.

Court heard she breached a no-contract order when she was with a named male several times on different court informations, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta- Ndu said.

“It’s simply a series of contact breaches,” Judge S.P. Hinkley noted.

Thunder admitted in court she breached the no-contact order, which included one incident where she was at the male’s residence.

“I was there,” Thunder said.

“We were together.”

Judge Hinkley ordered Thunder to pay the fines and surcharges by Nov. 30.

Brian Cuthbert, 67, was sentenced to seven days in jail after pleading guilty to failing to comply with release orders.

The charge arose after Cuthbert breached an order to have no contact with a named female, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court.

Cuthbert was given credit for time served after Judge Hinkley agreed with the joint submission for sentencing from the Crown and Cuthbert’s lawyer, lawyer Derek Renzini.