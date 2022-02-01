Court Docket – Full sentence must be served, court deems

H.P. court docket

Jan. 24, 2022

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A Gift Lake man was sentenced after pleading guilty to several breaches of court orders and failing to appear in court.

Greg Glen Auger, 31, has handed a global sentence of 81 days on five counts of failing to comply with conditions and for one count of failing to appear in court when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 24.

“These are repeated breach of conditions,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said during sentencing.

Auger was credited for 78 days already served as he appeared from Peace River Correctional Centre. With just three days left to serve, his lawyer, Phil Lokken, asked Auger be simply given credit for full time served.

However, Crown prosecutor Sheen Kachroo disagreed.

“It’s important he serve his full sentence,” she said, adding the failed court appearance was for a trial.

Court heard Auger breached conditions that banned him from communicating and contacting a named female and not to be in her presence. Auger was at her residence on two occasions relating to the charges.

While at the female’s residence on another occasion, Auger damaged her cellphone.

“He took her phone so she couldn’t call police,” the Crown said.

Auger was also fined $600 for mischief causing damage under $5,000 and $300 for failing to appear in court, a docket day.

Judge Shynkar ordered Auger to pay the fines by July 29.

Leslie Michael Auger, 41, of Driftpile, was handed a global sentence of 90 days after pleading guilty to possession of prohibited firearms, flight from a peace officer, and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Auger was credited for 17 days already served as he appeared from Bowden Institution.

High Prairie RCMP caught up with Auger on Jan. 25, 2020 when he was driving a vehicle pulling a trailer with a stolen quad, Crown prosecutor Sheen Kachroo told court. After police found the vehicle parked outside High Prairie, Auger fled on foot.

Inside the vehicle, police also found two rifle, including one fully loaded, the Crown submitted.

To worsen matters, Auger was bound by a 10-year prohibition for firearms at the time of the incident.

As a result, Judge D.R. Shynkar prohibited Auger from possessing and using all firearms for life.

Judge Shynkar agreed with the joint submission for sentencing by the Crown and Auger’s lawyer, Derek Renzini.

“It’s a favourable resolution as Mr. Renzini says,” Judge Shynkar noted.

Auger has a history of substance abuse, Renzini informed court.

“He has struggled with addictions all his adult life,” he added.

Yvonne Patricia Andrews, 42, was handed a conditional sentence order [CSO] for 60 days after pleading guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

The charge arose after Andrews assaulted a male in the Prairie River Manor in High Prairie, Crown prosecutor Sheen Kachroo said.

“She pulled out large patches of hair from his scalp and hit him at least 20 times,” she told court.

She added Andrews was high on cocaine during the incident.

Judge D.R. Shynkar supported the joint submission for sentencing from the Crown and Andrews’ lawyer, Derek Renzini.

“I’m satisfied the sentence is appropriate,” said the judge.

Renzini told court Andrews suffers from mental health issues.

“She hopes to deal with her mental health,” he told court.

While serving her sentence in the community, Andrews is required to remain in her home 24 hours a day seven days a week for the first 30 days. During the last 30 days, she will be allowed outside of the home except for a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

During the sentence, the judge ordered Andrews to have no communication and contact with the victim.

Jasmine Dana Marie Cardinal, 22, of Gift Lake, was fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to flight from a peace officer.

Court heard she did not stop for High Prairie RCMP in a reasonable time when she was driving a vehicle Aug. 8, 2020 on Highway 750 south of Grouard, Crown prosecutor Sheen Kachroo said.

Police activated the lights on the vehicle and the vehicle kept on driving.

Judge D.R. Shynkar agreed a fine was appropriate.

“It was not a wild high-speed chase,” he noted.

“Flight from police is significant and usually results in jail time.”

Cardinal did not have a previous criminal record before the incident.

Cardinal’s lawyer, Olivia Manzer, told court she did not stop as soon as she should have, but did a short time later.

Judge Shynkar ordered Cardinal to pay the fine by Oct. 28.