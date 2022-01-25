Court Docket – Gift Lake man jailed for assault, threats

H.P. court docket

Jan. 17, 2022

Judge R.B. Marceau

A Gift Lake man is serving another seven weeks in jail after pleading guilty to multiple charges including assault, uttering threats, and breach of court orders spanning several incidents.

Tyrone Albert Lamouche, 30, was handed a global sentence of 105 days in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 17.

Lamouche was given credit for 54 days served as he appeared from the Edmonton Remand Centre on CCTV.

Judge R.B. Marceau agreed with the joint submission for sentencing from Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka and Lamouche’s lawyer, Harry Jong.

Lamouche pleaded guilty to assault, forcible entry, threats causing death, six counts of failing to comply with conditions, and one count of failing to appear in court for trial. Including time in jail, he was fined $400 each for three counts of failing to comply with conditions.

On one set of charges, court heard Lamouche breached one order for not being in his residence during a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and another for not being in his Gift Lake residence. The third breach was for giving his probation officer a phone number he could be reached, then when the officer called the number, a message stated it was no longer in service, Shapka said.

Lamouche was also fined $500 after pleading guilty to failing to appear in court, another trial date.

As well, he was fined $300 on a charge of failing to comply with conditions. The charge arose when Lamouche failedto report to his probation officer as directed.

The most serious charges arose when Lamouche assaulted a female at her home in Slave Lake in 2020, court heard.

“She was holding her left side of her face and she was visibly shaken and upset,” Shapka said.

He hit her with his hand, she added.

During the incident, Lamouche was on order to have no contact with her.

“She texted Mr. Lamouche to come over,” Shapka said.

During another incident, Lamouche went to the female’s residence and repeatedly tried to enter. When the female opened the door, he forced his way inside. After officers from Slave Lake RCMP arrived, they found Lamouche behind the home.

When they apprehended him, Lamouche threatened the officers.

“I’m going to kill you,” Lamouche said as the Crown described the incident.

The judge advised Lamouche to always comply with police.

“When you’re dealing with officers, it will never go your way when you threaten,” Judge Marceau said.

The Crown appreciated the guilty pleas from Lamouche.

“He is taking responsibility for his actions,” Shapka said.

Jong told court the young man is ready get out of a life of crime and trouble.

“He says he wants to change his life,” Jong said.

“He says he’s hanging out with the wrong crowd. He doesn’t want to be in jail anymore.”

Brian Mckenzie, 30, was sentenced to probation for nine months after pleading guilty to mischief causing damage under $5,000.

Court heard he damaged furniture at his home when he and female were arguing May 17, 2021, Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka said.

“He punched a living room table and put a hole in it,” she added.

“I saw picture of it, it was about fist-size.”

Judge R.B. Marceau supported the joint submission from the Crown and Mckenzie’s lawyer, Harry Jong.

The Crown credited Mckenzie for his actions during his court appearance.

“He is taking responsibility by his guilty plea.”

Mckenzie did not have any previous incidents of violence on his criminal record.

During probation, Mckanzie is required to take treatment and counselling for domestic violence and must provide his probation officer proof the he completed the program by the end of the seventh month of his probation period.

Thomas Leonard Emard, 31, of McLennan, was fined $200, plus a victim fine surcharge of $60, after pleading guilty to failing to attend court.

The charge arose after Emard missed a docket day, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada said.

Emard’s lawyer, Harry Jong, told court Emard had trouble with his vehicle and couldn’t find a ride with someone else.

“He didn’t think of phoning the courthouse,” Jong said.