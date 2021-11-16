Court Docket – ‘He was an unwanted guest’

H.P. court docket

Nov. 8, 2021

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A young man will pay a heavy price for giving police a false name and for breaching court orders.

Glendon Cardinal, 28, of Cadotte Lake, was fined $400 for obstructing a peace officer and $500 each on two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking when he pleaded guilty in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 8.

He gave police a wrong name and birth date when he was asked by High Prairie RCMP who responded to the a report of a breach Aug. 21 in Whitefish Lake, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne told court.

“He said his name was John,” the Crown said.

“He then told police he lied about his name and told police his real name.”

Cardinal was at a home with his former spouse, named as a person he is not allowed to contact and communicate with.

“He was at her house,” lawyer Dallas Gelineau told court.

The court order stems from a charge of domestic assault, the Crown added.

Judge D.R. Shynkar said the situation of obstruction was “not very serious”.

In another incident, Cardinal was also with the named female in a vehicle stopped by Slave Lake RCMP on Sept. 4, 2020.

The female has been a very willing participant in the contact,” Gelineau said.

But still, Cardinal breached his conditions, the lawyer stated.

“He was an uninvited guest,” Gelineau said.

“He knows now to follow his conditions.”

Shayleigh Laboucan, 24, of Grande Prairie and formerly of Atikameg, was fined $2,000 for failing to provide a breath sample to police.

High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle driving dangerously in Atikameg Sept. 18, 2020, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

“Witnesses say the vehicle nearly hit a stop sign,” Payne says.

They also saw the driver and a front passenger switch seats.

When police approached the driver, the officer also saw minor-aged people in the vehicle who were also intoxicated.

The officer noticed an odour of alcohol on their breath and they had slurred speech, the Crown added.

Laboucan was also suspended from driving for one year.

Judge D.R. Shynkar ordered her to pay the fine by June 30, 2022.