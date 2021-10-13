Court Docket – ‘I just want to put this all behind me’

H.P. court docket

Oct. 4, 2021

Judge R.B. Marceau

A woman who formerly resided in the High Prairie area is now free after dealing with several charges in court.

Petrina Lynn Campiou, 44, of Edmonton, was sentenced to seven days in jail after pleading guilty to appear in court, but credited for time served and released.

Court heard Campiou failed to appear in court on a docket day, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

While failing to appear for trail potentially carries a jail sentence, the Crown asked for a lesser sentence because the court appearance was to set a trial date.

Eta-Ndu also considered her criminal record that showed numerous counts of failing to appear in court.

Campiou’s lawyer, Harry Jong, told court she failed to attend court on recent charges because she doesn’t work and can’t pay anybody to drive her to High Prairie from Edmonton.

Jong added she was also dealing with other issues such as a death in the family.

Campiou also pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for possession of a prohibited firearm, $500 for failing to comply with release orders and $300 for failing to appear in court. The charges arose after Campiou failed to report to her probation officer as directed, she was also in possession of a shotgun.

Campiou was also credited for time served on all fines and released.

Jong said it would be difficult for Campiou to pay her fines.

The former High Prairie – area woman said she is ready to move on in her life.

“I just want to put this all behind me,” Campiou said.

Judge R.B. Marceau accepted her apology.

“They are expressions of remorse and responsibility,” he noted.

Ivy Ardis Laboucan, 45, of High Prairie, was fined $500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $150, after pleading guilty to breaching a peace bond.

The charge arose after Laboucan failed to attend a treatment centre as ordered in the peace bond, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada said.

“Ms. Laboucan failed to complete the treatment by the end of the peace bond that expired July 28, 2021,” Abunada said.

Laboucan has since taken steps to pursue treatment, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“She is now registered for a treatment centre in Grande Prairie.”

Jong explained Laboucan didn’t take treatment at the time because of various issues. Besides a death in the family, many treatment centres were not accepting any new clients with rising COVID-19 cases.

Judge R.B. Marceau ordered Laboucan to pay the fine by Jan. 30, 2022.

Laboucan was also fined $3,000 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Jong said Laboucan was stopped by the police in a vehicle that her common law bought and did not confirm the vehicle was still insured.

Marceau ordered Laboucan to pay the fine by Oct. 7, 2022.