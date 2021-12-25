Court Docket – ‘I plan to take more treatment’

H.P. court docket

Dec. 13, 2021

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A man from Kapawe’no is serving his sentence in the community after appearing in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 13 for sentencing.

Denis Joshua Halcrow was handed a conditional sentence order for 45 days after pleading guilty to failing to provide a breath sample after a motor vehicle accident, and for failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

Judge D.R. Shynkar supported a joint submission for sentence from Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada and Olivia Manzer, the lawyer for Halcrow.

Halcrow was determined by police to be the driver of a vehicle involved in a single-vehicle crash, where he and another male occupant were ejected from the vehicle, Judge Shynkar said while reading his sentencing decision.

Neither was wearing a seat belt, he noted.

“A breath demand was refused,” Judge Shynkar added before delivering his decision.

Court heard when police arrived, neither Halcrow or the other male admitted who was driving.

“Police suspected the driver was Mr. Halcrow,” Judge Shynkar said.

The vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed, about 130 km/hour or so.

Halcrow was also suspended from driving for one year.

During the first 20 days, Halcrow must serve his time at a specific residential address in Kapawe’no. He must be at the residence except for medical appointments, education and employment, with advance notice with the probation officer, and abstain from drinking alcohol.

During the final 25 days, he will be on a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Manzer told court Halcrow has strong support from his family and he plans to take further treatment for his alcohol addictions.

“I plan to take more treatment,” Halcrow told court.

Warren Laboucane, 59, was fined $300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $60, after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized.

“His wife was intoxicated and he thought it would be better if he would drive,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.