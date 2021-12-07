Court Docket – ‘I want to really change my life’

H.P. court docket

Nov. 29, 2021

Judge D. R. Shynkar

A young man wants to get out of his life of crime, he told a judge while being sentenced in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 29.

Rayden L’Hirondelle, 25, was handed a global sentence of 90 days after pleading guilty to uttering threats causing death or bodily harm, two counts of failing to comply with release orders, failing to comply with release order conditions, and breach of probation.

L’Hirondelle was given credit for time already served in the Edmonton Remand Centre and released.

He told Judge D.R. Shynkar he is committed to putting his life of crime behind him.

“I do want to change for the sake of my children, my family and myself,” L’Hirondelle said.

“I want to really change my life.”

L’Hirondelle recognizes alcohol is a stumbling block in his life, said his lawyer, Harry Jong.

“He openly admits that his problem is alcohol,” Jong added.

Court heard L’Hiron- delle plans to move to Edmonton.

“The only way to beat it is to stay away from alcohol,” Jong added.

Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne agreed that alcohol is the problem.

“Alcohol consumption appears to be the root of his behaviour,” Payne said.

Court hard L’Hiron- delle threatened a female EMS employee who was attending to him at the Cozy Corner Pub in High Prairie, the Crown said.

“He told her, ‘I will kill you,’’’ said Payne.

“He was clearly intoxicated and on order not to consume alcohol.”

L’Hirondelle went into Ferguson’s Market in Grouard intoxicated on another date, the Crown submitted.

“The clerk refused to sell him alcohol because the clerk knew he was on a court order not to consume alcohol,” Payne said.

He then left the store.

The clerk noticed L’Hirondelle had slurred speech and glossy eyes.

During another incident, High Prairie RCMP responded to a 911 phone call about a domestic situation, the Crown said.

“He was intoxicated and refused to leave,” Payne said.

L’Hirondelle failed to comply with release orders on another date.

“He failed to report to his probation officer by telephone,” the Crown said.

L’Hirondelle also breached probation after he failed to complete treatment.

“He entered treatment four times,” Payne said.

“On each occasion, he was terminated or he left on his own. The accused had not completed any treatments.”

Payne said L’Hiron- delle entered treatment at different locations at different times.

When he was dismissed from a program, he failed to follow the rules, the Crown said.

Jada Grifa was placed on probation for nine months after pleading guilty to being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

Grifa was an unwelcomed visitor in an Atikameg residence on Nov. 24, 2020, Crown prosecutor Sheen Kachroo said.

Earlier in the day, she knocked on the door and the resident told her to go away. After the accused left, the resident left the home. When the resident returned home later that night, the exterior door was found wide open, the Crown said.

“Everything in the house was thrown around and strewn all over the place,” Kachroo said.

“Nothing was reported stolen.”

Judge D.R. Shynkar supported the joint submission for sentence from the Crown and lawyer Orin Tomlinson.

Kachroo noted Grifa had no previous criminal record.

During probation, Grifa is required to complete residential treatment. She is currently enrolled at Rising Above in Grande Prairie. When she successfully completes the treatment, she is required to submit proof of completion to her probation officer.

Grifa is also banned from consuming alcohol and illegal drugs during her probation period.

Spencer Douglas Wilson was fined $3,000 for driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Judge D.R. Shynkar ordered him to pay the fine by June 3, 2022.