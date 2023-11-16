Court Docket – ‘I want to stop the cycle’ – accused tells court

H.P. court docket

Nov. 6, 2023

Justice S.P. Hinkley

(High Prairie) – A man from the Wabasca area is spending a few more weeks behind bars after assaulting his common-law spouse.

Cyril Albert Gullion, 41, was sentenced to 120 days in jail after pleading guilty to assault causing bodily harm in the High Prairie Court of Justice on Nov. 6.

However, he was given credit for 90 days already served in the Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre leaving 30 days left to serve.

The charge arose when Desmarais RCMP responded to a report of a female assaulted in her home June 23, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada told court.

The female “appeared to be in distress”, the Crown said.

“It is a violent offence.”

Court heard Gullion threw her to the ground and then kicked her in the head. The woman received a large bump on the head.

Making matters worse was there were young children present during the incident.

Justice S.P. Hinkley advised Gullion his behaviour cannot continue.

“It’s got to stop,” he said.

Gullion agreed.

“I want to break the cycle,” he replied.

Gullion’s lawyer, Harry Jong, noted his client was intoxicated at the time of the incident. He added Gullion was remorseful.

“He’s sorry for doing that,” Jong said. “He wants to quit drinking.”

Gullion was also consuming fentanyl and methamphetamine at the time, Jong added.

As part of his sentence Gullion was ordered to provide a DNA sample to authorities.

Jamie Elroy Noskiye, 26, of Bigstone Cree First Nation, was handed a global sentence of 630 days after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and for possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

He was given credit for time already served in custody and released.

Court heard Noskiye and another man were stopped by Desmarais RCMP after a foot chase, said Christopher Chelala, an agent for the federal Crown prosecutor.

When officers looked in Noskiye’s backpack, they found a sawed-off shotgun, shotgun shells and two baggies of methamphetamine, 31.6 grams in one bag and 23.9 grams in the other, Chelala submitted.

“They are quite serious matters,” Justice S.P. Hinkley said during sentencing.

He accepted a joint submission for sentencing from the Crown and Noskiye’s lawyer, Olivia Manzer.

Noskiye was ordered to provide a required DNA sample. He was also banned from owning, using and possession restricted and non-restricted weapons and firearms for life.

Shian Wells, 27, of Edmonton, was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to breach of probation.

Court heard he failed to report to his probation officer in High Prairie by phone several times as directed, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada said.

Wells was given credit for time already served in the Edmonton Remand Centre and released.

“This is an early guilty plea,” the Crown noted.

She added Wells’ criminal record is fully comprised of breaking court orders.

“His record is not pretty for breaches of court orders,” the Crown submitted.

Wells tried to contact probation at times, said his lawyer, Harry Jong.

“He did try to phone several times,” Jong said, adding he could not connect to a person and got frustrated. After that, “he just forgot”, Jong said.

Gina Schewa, 35, of High Prairie, was fined $3,000 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Justice S.P. Hinkley ordered her to pay the fine by Oct. 4, 2024.

John Harry Pruden was fined $400 for failing to remain at the scene of a motor vehicle accident after pleading guilty.

He confessed his actions.

“I did back into a truck,” Pruden said.

He also told Justice S.P. Hinkley he would pay the fine before leaving the courthouse.

Montgomery Jonathan Auger was fined $120 for unlawful consumption of alcohol in a public place.

Time to pay the fine was granted to Feb. 26, 2024.