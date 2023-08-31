Court Docket – Justice credits woman for early guilty plea

H.P court docket

Aug. 21, 2023

Justice G.W. Paul

A young High Prairie woman will pay a few hundred dollars in fines for being away from her home during a curfew.

April Jade Cox, 28, was fined $300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $90, after pleading guilty to failing to comply with release orders in High Prairie Court of Justice on Aug. 21.

Court heard Cox breached her curfew from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. when police called on her residence, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta Ndu said.

“You made an early guilty plea at almost the first opportunity,” Justice G.W. Paul noted.

“It’s an early guilty plea,” duty counsel Harry Jong agreed.

Justice Paul ordered Cox to pay the fine by Jan. 4, 2024.

Lance Belcourt was fined $3,000 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Justice G.W. Paul ordered him to pay the fine by April 28, 2024.

Ian Douglas Butler, 58, of Canyon Creek, was fined $230, including the victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to for failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Court heard Butler was backing a truck at a Kinuso parking lot and drove away, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta Ndu said.

Butler later saw the damage, which was minimal, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“It was a little dent,” Jong told court.

Justice G.W. Paul credited Butler for the guilty plea.

“You are taking responsibility.”

He also advised Butler he should have remained on scene.

“You ought to have stayed and investigated,” Justice Paul said.