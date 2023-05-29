Court Docket – ‘Liquid warmth’ stolen to keep warm, man tells court

H.P. court docket

May 15, 2023

Justice S.P. Hinkley

A 23-year-old man was sentenced to a couple of days in jail after stealing a bottle of liquor from a High Prairie liquor store.

Christian Rick Deltess, 23, was sentenced to two days after pleading guilty in High Prairie Court of Justice May 15 to shoplifting under $5,000.

Court heard Deltess stole a bottle of Whisky from Ace Liquor Store in High Prairie on Jan. 30, 2023, said Crown prosecutor student at law Andrea Melchionna.

Camera surveillance identified Deltess.

Police later found Deltess at the High Prairie MITAA Detox Centre (Metis Indian Town Alcohol Association).

The Crown confirmed the bottle was valued at less than $30.

Deltess told court the stolen drink was refreshing.

“It was kind of cold outside and I wanted a drink,” Deltess said.

Justice S.P. Hinkley noted Deltess stole the bottle “for liquid warmth on a cold night” and ordered the sentence would be added to any other sentences Deltess is serving.

Deltess appeared in court from the Edmonton Remand Centre on closed-circuit television.

Defence lawyer Melisssa Erickson told court Deltess has had past trouble with addictions.

“He wants to change his life,” she said.

“Mr. Deltess says jail is not working for him.”

Deltess has been working with a counsellor and health professionals, she added.

Several accused on the docket were unable to appear because their communities and homes around the region have been affected by wildfires and evacuations which began May 5.

Justice S.P. Hinkley put their matters over to July 10.