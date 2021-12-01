Court Docket – Man breaches court orders

H.P. court docket

Nov. 22, 2021

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A Driftpile man was sentenced after pleading guilty to several breaches when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 22.

George Edward Giroux, 47, was handed a global sentence of 35 days on three counts of failing to comply with conditions.

He was given credit for time already served in custody.

Court heard Giroux breached release orders to stay out of Drifpile Cree Nation except to pass through on Highway 2 and not to contact or communicate with a named female, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abuna- da said.

“He was in Driftpile at her home,” she said.

In another incident, Giroux breached court orders to have not contact and communication with a named female.

He communicated by Facebook and text messages, said Abunada after she presented his criminal record to court.

“Mr. Giroux is not following court orders,” Abunada added.

“Two of the breaches stem from domestic situations.”

Giroux was also fined $400 for another separate count of failing to comply with conditions.

He did not report to his probation officer as directed, the Crown alleged.

Giroux regrets his actions, lawyer Derek Renzini said.

“There is an expression of remorse,” Renzini said.

The lawyer added Giroux has a criminal record of spousal abuse.

“He has found himself in trouble with domestic violence,” Renzini said.

Giroux was also fined $3,000 for driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

He was ordered by Judge D.R. Shynkar to pay the fines by May 31, 2022.

Jesse Jim Hawryliw- Letendre was fined $360 for driving a motor vehicle with a driver’s licence.

He was ordered to pay the fine by Feb. 28, 2022.