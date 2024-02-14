Court Docket – Man caught hunting illegally

H.P. court docket

Jan. 29, 2024

Justice S.P. Hinkley

A man hunting illegally in the High Prairie region has been fined more than $1,500.

Petar Spanovic, of Lethbridge, was fined $1,500 for possession of wildlife or exotic animal and $200 for unauthorized hunting or discharging a firearm under the Alberta Wildlife Act after he pleaded guilty in the High Prairie Court of Justice on Jan. 29.

Spanovic was also suspended from hunting for one year for unauthorized hunting.

Court heard Spanovic was hunting on private property without the owner’s permission, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne told court.

“Residents heard the gunshot and reported it to Wildlife,” the Crown said.

“It happened close to the victim’s home and it was quite disturbing.”

Justice S.P. Hinkley ordered Spanovic to pay the fine by Oct. 21.

Glenn Mark Giroux was sentenced to one day in jail for failing to comply with undertaking conditions after he pleaded guilty.

Giroux was at a Driftpile residence where he was prohibited, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court.

Justice S.P. Hinkley agreed with the joint submission for sentence by the Crown and lawyer, Derek Renzini.

Justice Hinkley gave Giroux credit for time served.