Court Docket – Man damages vehicle after fit

H.P. court docket

July 31, 2023

Justice S.P. Hinkley

A man who damaged a vehicle in anger will have some time to think about his actions.

Jesse Jim Hawryliw- Letendre, 31, was sentenced to probation for nine months after pleading guilty to mischief causing damage under $5,000 in High Prairie Court of Justice July 31.

The charge arose after Hawryliw-Letendre slashed the tires and scratched a vehicle owned by his common law spouse on May 15, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta Ndu told court.

Court heard he scratched the vehicle with a key.

“A neighbour also witnessed it,” the Crown added.

In addition to probation, Justice S.P. Hinkley ordered Hawryliw-Le- tendre to pay restitution of $665.90 requested by the victim.

“You’re too old to act that way, that’s high school,” Justice Hinkley said.

Hawryliw-Letendre and the female have been in a common law relationship for 16 years and they have four children, duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

Court heard he was consuming alcohol at the time of the incident. The two got into an argument, he became angry, then left the house and damaged the vehicle.

Justice Hinkley noted alcohol appears to be a major issue for Hawryliw-Letendre and advised him to be more responsible.

“Get some alcohol treatment,” Justice Hinkley suggested.

“You’ll be a better spouse and a better father if you get that under control.”

During probation, Hawryliw-Letendre was ordered to complete assessment, counselling and treatment for domestic violence, anger management and alcohol abuse as directed.

Arthur Blair Calahai- sen was sentenced to 75 days in jail after pleading guilty to breach of probation.

“He failed to report to probation,” Crown prosecutor Colter McCoy told court.

Calahaisen has a record of previous breaches of probation, McCoy added.

Calahaisen’s lawyer, Derek Renzini, told court his client understands the importance of court orders.

“He knows better,” Renzini said.

“He is taking responsibility.”

Calahaisen is transient and doesn’t have a telephone, Renzini noted.

Malcolm Norman J. Duffy was fined $405 after pleading guilty to failing to stop at a stop sign.

Victor Joseph Letendre was fined $402 after pleading guilty to driving 49 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

Letendre was also fined $100 each on three counts of failing to appear in court after pleading guilty. The charges arose after Letendre missed docket appearances.

Justice S.P. Hinkley ordered Letendre to pay the fines by Dec. 4.