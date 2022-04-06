Court Docket – Man doesn’t know when to keep quiet

H.P. court docket

March 28, 2022

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A young man is paying the price for an issue over a cell phone.

Jack Auger, 21, of Edmonton and formerly of Whitefish Lake, was fined $200 for theft when he pleaded guilty in High Prairie provincial court March 28.

He stole a cell phone from a male victim on May 30, 2021, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne says.

“He claimed to own it,” Payne says.

However, the SIM card [Subscriber Identification Module] proved it belonged to the other male.

“He admitted the SIM card did not belong to him,” the Crown says.

Judge D.R. Shynkar agreed with the joint submission for sentence from lawyer Dallas Gelineau and the Crown.

Auger was also sentenced to probation for 12 months after he pleaded guilty for attempting to obstruct justice.

He attempted to contact the complainant of the theft to have him not testify in court, the Crown says.

While being questioned by an officer at the High Prairie RCMP station, Auger said he wanted the complainant’s phone number so he could contact him.

“He continued to talk when the officer read him his rights to remain silent,” Payne says.

During his probation, Auger was ordered to have no contact with the victim, report to a probation officer and to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Auger was ordered to pay the fine by June 30.

Trina Lynn L’Hiron- delle, 32, of High Prairie, was fined $100 after pleading guilty for shoplifting under $5,000.

She went in to the Ace Liquor Discounter store in High Prairie and took a 1-litre bottle of Coca-Cola on Jan. 11 around 12:20 p.m. without paying for it, Crown prosecutor Sheen Kachroo says.

L’Hirondelle was standing outside the store when High Prairie RCMP arrived.

A store clerk described the suspect to police and matched the description of L’Hirondelle.

Surveillance video also showed L’Hirondelle leave the store with a bottle of Coca-Cola without paying, the Crown says.

Duty counsel Harry Jong says L’Hirondelle wanted a refreshing drink.

“She was thirsty and she stole a bottle of Coca-Cola,” Jong says.

Judge D.R. Shynkar ordered L’Hirondelle to pay the fine by July 29.