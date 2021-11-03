Court Docket – Man leads police on chase in Joussard

H.P. court docket

Oct. 25, 2021

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A man from Gift Lake will spend another three months behind bars after pleading guilty to several charges including an incident where he took police on a chase.

Jonathan Patrick Anderson was handed a global sentence of 135 days on numerous charges when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Oct. 25.

Anderson pleaded guilty to possessing stolen property over $5,000, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, and resisting a peace officer.

Court heard Anderson was driving a stolen pick-up truck in Joussard on Sept, 25, 2021, Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka said.

The truck was stolen from High Prairie Sept. 24.

“There’s no evidence Mr. Anderson stole the truck,” Shapka said.

High Prairie RCMP spotted the truck while driving in the hamlet before Anderson led police on a chase.

Anderson was suspended from driving for one year on the charge which will begin after his release from jail.

Anderson was also sentenced on a theft at Days Inn hotel in High Prairie on Dec. 19, 2019.

“He tripped up a bartender and stole $100,” Shapka told court.

When police arrived, he identified himself with a wrong name. It proved to be the beginning of other problems.

“The accused failed to co-operate, he pulled away and struggled and he ran away.” Shapka said.

“He was eventually Tasered to subdue him,” she added.

Judge D.R. Shynkar supported a joint submission for sentence from Shapka and Anderson’s lawyer, Derek Renzini, who told court his client has had a difficult life which has affected his lifestyle.

“He suffers from addictive issues which is part and parcel with his criminal record,” Renzini said.

“He tells me he has stabilized.”

Court heard Anderson has since taken steps to live a sober and healthy life.

Anderson was also fined $200 each on four counts of failing to appear in court. Each count was for a docket day.

Judge Shynkar ordered Anderson to pay the fines by April 29, 2022.

Anderson was given credit for 45 days already served while awaiting his court appearance.

Albert Nahachick, 49, of Atikameg, was handed a conditional sentence order for 45 days after pleading guilty to failing to comply with probation and criminal harassment.

The charge arose after Nahachick was in contact with a named female against court order, Crown prosecutor Sheen Kachroo said. High Prairie RCMP responded to a call from the female claiming she received text messages from Nahachick for a long period of time.

“Text messages had been going on for the last three months,” she told court.

“She feared for her safety.”

The victim also told police that Nahachick texted and phoned his children and asked where she was or what she was doing, the Crown added.

To worsen matters, court heard Nahachick was on parole at the time of the incidents.

Judge D.R. Shynkar supported the joint submission for sentencing from the Crown and defence lawyer, Derek Renzini.

Nahachick told his lawyer the messages were initiated by the woman.

“But that’s no excuse for him to contact her,” Renzini said.

“He tells me he’s been in a tumultuous relationship with her.”

Nahachick will serve his sentence at his residence. He must not have any contact with the female and he cannot be within 100 metres of her home or place of employment.

Scott Parker was sentenced to 10 days in jail after pleading guilty to failing to comply with release orders.

However, he was immediately released after being credited for time served.

High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the Seal Lake Road on May 21, Crown prosecutor Sheen Kachroo said.

Parker was in the driver’s seat and with a named female, contrary to his release orders.

Stephanie Catherine Payou was fined $3,000 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle without insurance.

Court heard Payou was hoping that her current time in custody before her guilty plea would allow her to cover the fine, duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

However, Judge D.R. Shynkar declined the suggestion.

“It shouldn’t be a free pass,” he said.

The judge ordered Payou pay the fine by June 30, 2022.