Court Docket – Man pays heavy price after failing to obey police

H.P. court docket
March 11, 2024
Justice A.H. Lefever

A young man who evaded police while driving his vehicle was fined a few hundred dollars after pleading guilty to failing to immediately stop for police.
Lane Calahasen, 20, Slave Lake, was fined $600 for flight from a peace officer in the High Prairie Court of Justice on March 11.
Court heard he was driving a vehicle in Atikameg on Aug. 6, 2002 and didn’t stop for police, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.
“He went through a stop sign and drove at a high rate of speed,” he added.
Justice A.H. Lefever ordered him to pay the fine by May 17.

Jodi Ann Bellerose, 47, of the Whitefish Lake area, was fined $2,400 for driving a motor vehicle without insurance after she pleaded guilty.
“It’s a huge fine,” Justice A.H. Lefever noted during sentencing considerations.
“I have no authority to reduce it.”
A victim fine surcharge of $600 would increase the fine to $3,000, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.
However, the justice waived the surcharge considering the woman’s financial struggles.
Time to pay was granted to Sept. 30.

