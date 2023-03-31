Court Docket – Man steals cheques, alters name

H.P. court docket

March 20 2023

Judge S.P. Hinkley

A 22 year-old man has added some time to his criminal record.

Lester Joseph Williier, 22, was handed a global sentence of 28 days after he pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property and uttering a forged document when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court March 20.

He was given credit for time served in the Peace River Correctional Centre and released.

The charges arose after Willier was found in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle that was stopped by Lakeshore Regional Police Service on Highway 2 at Highway 750 on Feb. 8, 2023 around 11:30 a.m., Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka told court.

Lakeshore was assisted at the traffic stop by High Prairie RCMP, the Crown added.

On the other matter, Willier attempted to cash two forged cheques totalling $900 at the TD Canada Trust bank in High Prairie. The two cheques were stolen and Willier altered the name and totals on each cheque, the Crown alleged.

Willier was also fined $500 after he pleaded guilty to resisting a peace officer.

He was given no time to pay.

Lakeshore police attempted to arrest Willier for failing to appear in court and other warrants on Dec. 10, 2021, the Crown said.

When officers approached a residence in Sucker Creek, Willier opened a curtain on the front window and peered out.

“He ran to the back of the house, jumped off the back porch and ran into the back yard,” the Crown told court.

He then fled into a neighbouring yard before police apprehended him.