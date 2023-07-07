Court Docket – Man totes loaded gun at High Prairie Northern Lakes College campus

H.P. court docket

June 26, 2023

Judge S.P. Hinkley

A Sucker Creek man was placed on probation after carrying a loaded gun inside a community college campus in High Prairie.

Derrick Harley Willier, 42, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to unauthorized possession of a firearm when he appeared in High Prairie Court of Justice on June 26.

High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a male carrying a long gun inside Northern Lakes College campus in High Prairie in Dec. 16, 2022 around 12:45 p.m., Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka told court.

“It was loaded with seven rounds,” the Crown added.

Willier also did not have the proper license to carry the weapon.

“It was a scary situation,” the Crown said.

Judge S.P. Hinkley agreed.

“It must have been scary for everyone involved.”

Justice Hinkley supported the joint submission for sentencing from the Crown and lawyer Willier’s lawyer, Derek Renzini.

During probation, Willier is prohibited from being within 50 metres of the college campus. He is also banned from possessing or using firearms for two years.

Justice Hinkley also ordered Willier to complete psychological and psychiatric assessment and treatment as directed.

Dwayne Ashley Chali- foux was sentenced to 58 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit of 80 mg.

Chalifoux appeared for sentencing after pleading guilty during a previous court appearance.

Chalifoux was given credit for 28 days served in custody.

He was also suspended from driving for three years.

“Mr. Chalifoux blew 140,” Justice S.P. Hinkley noted during sentencing.

Court hear the charge arose when Chalifoux was driving in Peavine Metis Settlment when his vehicle broke down, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

When some friends arrived, they were drinking alcohol and Chalifoux joined in. Later, after driving away, Chalifoux was in the driver’s seat when he was stopped by police who ordered him to provide a breath sample.

Justice Hinkley granted Chalifoux’s request to serve the sentence intermittently on weekends in the Peace River Correctional Centre.

Chalifoux will also be on probation for nine months to cover the time he is not in jail.

Shawn Michael Labou- can, 26, was handed a global sentence of 80 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, mischief with damage under $5,000, unlawfully being in a dwelling house, shoplifting under $5,000 and failing to appear in court.

Laboucan stole a quad and broke two windows in a building at Gift Lake on May 8, Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka said.

Laboucan was unlawfully inside a residential dwelling after recently moving out, she added.

“He hadn’t given the key back” and went inside.

On another matter, Laboucan stole about $20 worth of candy and snacks from Fields store in High Prairie on Feb. 15 without paying. Surveillance video identified Laboucan as the suspect seen putting items into his pants pockets and then walking out of the store.

Laboucan also missed a docket appearance prompting the failing to appear charge.

Conrad Laboucan, 39, of Atikameg, was handed a global sentenced of 120 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use use/storage of a firearm, and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was given credit for time already served and released.

High Prairie RCMP found four grams of cocaine at Laboucan’s property on Whitefish Lake on June 22, 2021, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court.

A stolen truck was also located on the property. Police also found a rifle that was not securely stored nor was registered, the Crown added.