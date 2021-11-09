Court Docket – Man trying to get his life back on track

H.P. court docket

Nov. 1, 2021

Judge D.R. Shynkar

An Atikameg man is ready to leave his life of crime.

Daylon Lyndon Lamouche, 25, of Atikameg, was handed a global sentence of 30 days in jail after pleading guity to two counts of failing to comply with release conditions when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 1.

He was given credit for time served.

Lamouche was in the presence of a person who was named in a no-contact order, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

He also breached a curfew to be in his residence in Peace River from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Lamouche was also fined $500 for possession of a controlled substance.

Responding to a call to the home, High Prairie RCMP also found Lamouche with a small amount of methamphetamine, the Crown alleged.

Lamouche has had a difficult life and started taking drugs at a young age, lawyer Kirsty Broadhead said.

“Mr. Lamouche has plans for his future,” she added.

“Hopefully, he can get his life back on track.”

Lacey Jane Laboucan, 34, of Atikameg, was sentenced to 20 days after pleading guilty to two counts of failing to comply with release orders.

She was given two days credit for time served.

Laboucan was a passenger in a vehicle without the owner present, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

“The registered owner was not present.”

Laboucan was on a court order not to be present inside a vehicle without the registered owner present.

She was also in possession of alcohol, also against her court order.

Several bottles of liquor were located by her feet,” Payne said.

Laboucan was also fined $200 for failing to appear in court and $250 for a second count. Both were for missing appearance on docket days.

The fines were paid by her time in custody.

Duty counsel Harry Jong said Laboucan was in a vehicle owned by her boyfriend’s father.

“They were driving him home,” Jong said.

“He was in the vehicle five minutes before and then they were stopped by police,” Payne says.