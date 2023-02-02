Court Docket – Man’s frustration lands him in trouble with the law

H.P. court docket

Jan. 23, 2023

Judge S.P. Hinkley

(High Prairie) – A Driftpile man owned up to his poor behaviour when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 23.

George Edward Giroux, 48, of Driftpile, was handed a global sentence of 43 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to assault, failing to comply with release orders and for failing to attend court.

Giroux was given credit for time served in the Peace River Correctional Centre and released.

Giroux appeared in court for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to assault at his trial.

“This is domestic in nature,” Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada said.

No further details of the assault were stated in court.

Judge S.P. Hickley advised Giroux to make better choices when he gets frustrated with other people.

“There are better ways to express anger,” Judge Hinkley advised.

“There are better ways to express love.”

Before he was sentenced, Giroux also pleaded guilty to the two other counts.

“These are early guilty pleas,” the Crown recognized.

The charges arose when Giroux failed to attend court for sentencing. He also failed to report to his bail supervisor as required.

His lawyer, Derek Renzini, said Giroux is remorseful.

“He’s accepting responsibility for his actions,” Renzini said.

He added Giroux has struggles with addictions.

Harvey Marcel Auger, 28, of Wabasca, was sentenced to one day in jail after pleading guilty to failing to comply with release conditions.

Court heard Auger was drinking alcohol against a release order that banned him from consuming alcohol, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada told court.

Judge S.P. Hinkley gave Auger credit for time served by his appearance and guilty plea and relesed him.

“You were drinking when you weren’t supposed to,” Judge Hinkley noted.