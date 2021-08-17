Court Docket – More time behind bars for breaches

Aug. 9, 2021

Judge B.R. Hougestsol

A High Prairie man will spend more time behind bars for breaching court orders.

Michael Shawn Friesen, 46, was sentenced to 14 days in jail for failing to comply with release orders when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 9.

He failed to report to his bail supervisor as directed, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne says.

“He’s manned up” to the charges, Judge B.R. Hougestol says.

Duty counsel Derek Renzini says Friesen also lives in Edmonton and admits he has drug and alcohol addictions.

Friesen is also sorry for his actions.

“He has an expression of remorse,” Renzini says.



– – – – – – – – – –



Jocelyn Danielle Auger was fined $2,500, plus a fine victim surcharge of $500, for driving a vehicle without insurance.

Judge B.R. Hougestol ordered her to pay the fine by Dec. 31, 2021.



– – – – – – – – – –



Jason W. Calahasen was fined $2,500, plus a fine victim surcharge of $500, for driving a vehicle without insurance.

Judge B.R. Hougestol ordered him to pay the fine by Dec. 31, 2021.



– – – – – – – – – –



Daniel Joseph Decet was fined $120 for unlawful consumption of alcohol.

Judge B.R. Hougestol ordered him to pay the fine by Dec. 31, 2021.



– – – – – – – – – –



Coreena Gayle Okimaw was fined $400 for driving a vehicle while unauthorized and $286 for speeding after she pleaded guilty to both charges.

Judge B.R. Hougestol ordered her to pay the fine by Dec. 31, 2021.