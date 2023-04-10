Court Docket – Mother reports drunk sons to Lakeshore Police

H.P. court docket

March 27, 2023

Judge S.P. Hinkley

A young man from Driftpile was fined a few hundred dollars after not following police orders when he and his brother were intoxicated.

Kyle Peter Giroux, 23, was fined $500 after he pleaded guilty in High Prairie provincial court March 27 to obstructing a peace officer.

Court heard Lake- shore Regional Police responded to a call from a female who reported her two sons were intoxicated and acting unruly in her home, Crown prosecutor student-at-law Andrea Melchionna said.

“The mother locked them out of the house and wouldn’t let them in,” she added.

“When the two brothers were asked by police to get on the ground, Giroux approached the officers.”

Giroux eventually surrendered to officers.

He did not have a prior criminal record, the Crown said.

Judge S.P. Hinkley advised Giroux to be more responsible and follow police orders.

“You need to do better,” Judge Hinkley said.

Giroux was ordered to pay the fine by Nov. 6.

Jasmine Joy Bellerose was handed a global sentence of 60 days after she pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to appear in court and one count of failing to comply with release conditions.

She was given credit for time already served and released.

Bellerose failed to appear for a preliminary inquiry on one charge and did not show up in court on a docket day on the other count, said Colton McCoy, an agent for the federal Crown prosecutor.

She also breached a curfew when she was not at an approved residence when police appeared at the home for a curfew check, the Crown added.

Judge S.P. Hinkley supported a joint submission for sentencing by the Crown and lawyer Ron Morin.

Kevin Badger was fined $300 after he pleaded guilty to breach of probation.

“He failed to report to a probation officer,” Crown prosecutor student-at-law Andrea Melchionna said.

Judge S.P. Hinkley gave Badger credit for time served in the Edmonton Remand Centre as payment for the fine.

Ray Sawan was fined $300 after he pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while suspended or disqualified under an immediate roadside sanction.

“He was driving while suspended,” duty counsel Harry Jong told court, while speaking for Sawan.

Judge S.P. Hinkley gave Sawan credit for time served as payment of the fine.