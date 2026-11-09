Court Docket -‘Spitting on an officer is disgusting’ – lawyer

H.P. court docket

Oct. 26, 2026

Justice S.P Hinkley

A young woman will be spending another few weeks behind bars after pleading guilty to several charges.

Michelle Pearl Auger was sentenced on Oct. 26 in the High Prairie Court of Justice to 60 days in jail for impaired driving.

She was given 11 days for time already served.

Court heard Auger was involved in a motor vehicle collision in Edmonton on Nov. 8, 2024, Crown prosecutor Alex Granley said.

An officer smelled an odour of alcohol on her and she had slurred speech. A whisky bottle was also located inside the vehicle.

Auger also refused to provide a breath sample when asked.

In addition to the fine, Auger was prohibited from driving for one year.

The impaired charge was not her only legal problem. Auger was also sentenced to 15 days in jail for operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, and 45 days in jail for assaulting a peace officer during another incident. Court heard Auger head-butted and spit on a female Lakeshore Regional Police Service officer, the Crown submitted, after responding to a report of an unwanted person at a home.

Auger’s lawyer, Derek Renzini, describes her acts as dreadful.

“Spitting on an officer is disgusting,” he said.

“She is apologizing for that and is accepting responsibility.”

Auger is in her 30s.

During sentencing, Justice S.P. Hinkley noted Auger’s criminal record shows similar behaviour.

“She does have a record of violence, especially against peace officers,” Hinkley said.

“She has to take responsibility for what she does.”

Auger was also sentenced to one day in jail for mischief with obstruction after she pleaded guilty. The charge arose after Auger arrived at a residence and was asked to leave, but refused.

Vaune Gavin Sawan, 28, of Whitefish Lake, was sentenced to 150 days in jail after pleading guilty to assault with a weapon.

He was given credit for 100 days already served before his court appearance.

“This is a domestic assault,” Justice S.P. Hinkley noted during sentencing.

Court heard Sawan hit a female victim in the forehead with a hockey stick, Crown prosecutor Alex Granley submitted.

“Then he put her in a headlock,” Granley added.

The victim required medical treatment from emergency medical services.

During sentencing, court heard Sawan has a history of violence.

Justice Hinkley agreed with a joint submission from the Crown and Sawan’s lawyer, Olivia Manzer.

“He has taken responsibility for what he has done,” Manzer said.

Sawan has substance addictions, she added, but he is taking steps to live a substance-free life.

Court heard Sawan also plans to move away from his community.

As part of his sentence, Justice Hinkley also gave Sawan a mandatory DNA order. After he is released from jail, he will also serve a 12-month probation period. Sawan was also ordered to have no contact with the victim during his probation. He is also required to take assessment, counselling and treatment for anger and violence as ordered and he is banned from possessing weapons or firearms during probation.

John Wayne Campbell, 73, was fined $750 including victim fine surcharge after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance.

High Prairie RCMP found Campbell in possession 15 grams of cocaine at a traffic stop, federal Crown prosecutor Kevin Liesler told court.

“This was for his personal use,” he added.

“He is a pensioner and knows better,” replied Campbell’s lawyer, Derek Renzini.

Time to pay the fine was granted to Oct. 25, 2027.