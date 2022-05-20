Court Docket – Spousal assualt described as ‘cruel’’

H.P. court docket

May 9, 2022

Judge G.W. Paul

A young Grouard man added to his criminal record after pleading guilty to assault charges including an incident where he dragged his female spouse on a road by her hair.

Alex Charles McLeod, 21, was sentenced to 30 days after appearing in High Prairie provincial court May 9.

“This is a domestic situation,” Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka said.

Court heard McLeod was driving a Jeep with the female in the passenger seat in Grouard on Oct. 9, 2021 around midnight.

“He stopped the vehicle, pushed her out, and grabbed her by the hair and dragged her on the road,” Shapka said.

“He then slapped her across the face.”

Judge G.W. Paul described McLeod’s behaviour as painful.

“You inflicted injury upon her in a cruel way,” he noted.

“You have a lot of issues to address.”

McLeod was also sentenced to 30 days consecutive after pleading guilty to assault with a weapon. During the incident, McLeod sprayed a male with bear spray after he drove him to Gift Lake on July 26, 2021, the Crown alleged.

McLeod also pleaded guilty to two other charges. He was fined $200 for possessing a weapon dangerous to the public and $150 for failing to appear in court. The charge arose after he missed a docket day.

McLeod was given credit for already time served in custody and released; however, he must complete 12 months of probation and must complete assessment, counselling and treatment for domestic violence, anger and addictions as ordered. He must also abide by a no-contact order with the female and cannot be present near her home or wherever she may be.

Time to pay the fines was granted to Sept. 12.

Earl Blaine Giroux, 57, of Driftpile, was fined $100, plus a victim fine surcharge of $30, after pleading guilty to failing to appear in court.

The charge arose after Giroux missed a docket day, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

Judge G.W. Paul ordered Giroux to pay the fine by Aug. 15.