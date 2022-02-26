Court Docket – ‘Unfair fight’ lands woman on probation

H.P. court docket

Feb. 14, 2022

Judge R.B. Marceau

A young woman will be spending the next year under the watchful eye of her probation officer.

Brianna Carifelle, 27, was placed on probation after pleading guilty to a single count of assault in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 14.

Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada told court the charge arose when Carifelle was with a female who beat another female at the victim’s residence on Feb. 23, 2019.

The incident began when both women went to the victim’s home and knocked on the door. Once inside, they kicked the victim.

EMS was called to the scene because the victim suffered injuries to her arm and neck, the Crown alleged.

Carifelle had no previous criminal record, Abunada told court.

Judge R.B. Marceau agreed with a joint submission for sentencing from Carifelle’s lawyer, Harry Jong, and the Crown.

Jong agreed with the Crown that Carifelle was with her sister at the home.

“She tried to pull her sister off the other female,” Jong said.

He claimed Carifelle’s sister was the leader in the incident.

The judge noted the victim was at a disadvantage during the assault.

“It was an unfair fight, that is aggravating,” Judge Marceau said.

“It is a serious offence.”

However, he added Carifelle was a suitable candidate for probation.

During probation, Carifelle was ordered to have no contact with the victim, take assessment, treatment and counselling, and anger management as ordered. By the end of the tenth month of probation, she is required to show proof of completion to her probation officer.

Jesse-Lee Wyatt Belcourt pleaded guilty to several charges and was fined $500 for obstructing a peace officer, $300 for failing to appear to provide fingerprints, and $200 for failing to attend court.

Lakeshore Regional Police Service was called by Alberta Sheriffs at a traffic stop April 21, 2020, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada said. When he was asked by a Lakeshore officer to give his name, Belcourt gave a wrong name.

“The officer recognized Mr. Belcourt,” the Crown said.

Court also heard Belcourt failed to report to police to provide his fingerprints as ordered, and failed to appear in court for a docket day.

During sentencing, Judge R.B. Marceau supported the joint submission for sentencing from Belcourt’s lawyer, Anny Wang, and the Crown.

“He expresses remorse and responsibility by his guilty pleas,” Judge Marceau noted.

Wang told court Belcourt is struggling with addictions to methamphetamine and heroin.

“He is trying to get treatment,” Wang said.

Belcourt was ordered by the judge to pay the fines by Sept. 30, 2022.

Conrad Letendre, 44, was fined $500 for assault and $300 for mischief with damage under $5,000 after entering guilty pleas.

Court heard the charges arose after Letendre beat a male in Atikameg on Sept. 15, 2021, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada said.

“He grabbed him by the shoulders and threw him to the ground. He punched him.”

The assault occurred after Letendre threw an unknown object at a truck and broke the rear window.

Judge R.B. Marceau deemed fines were are appropriate.

“This ought to attract fines but not as high as the Crown recommends,” Judge Marceau decided.

The Crown suggested fines of $500 for the assault and $500 for mischief.

No restitution for the damage to the truck was requested in the disclosure; however, Letendre has since resolved the issue, triage duty counsel Stephen Genuth told court.

“He has made restitution with his friend,” Genuth said.

Judge Marceau ordered Letendre to pay the fines by Aug. 29, 2022.

Kenneth Robert Lauck was sentenced to 20 days in jail after pleading guilty in court to breach of probation, but was released after being given credit for time already served.

The charge arose after Lauck failed to complete residential treatment assessment and counselling by an ordered deadline, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada told court.