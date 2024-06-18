Court Docket – Victims ‘felt like they were hostages’ in own home – Justice

H.P. court docket

June 3, 2024

Justice A. Chrenek

Driftpile man who terrified an elderly couple in their home will spend the next year in custody.

Jimmy Douglas Croswell, 60, was handed a conditional sentence order of 12 months to be served in his home after being was sentenced in High Prairie Court of Justice on June 3.

Croswell was found guilty at a trial Feb. 22 and appeared for sentencing on charges careless use of a firearm, assault, and housebreaking to commit assault.

Justice A. Chrenek said the incident was frightening for those in the home during the incident in June 2023. The victims included two seniors, including a male, 89 years old.

“They were made to feel like they were hostages in their own home,” Chrenek said.

“A firearm was discharged in the incident,” Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada told court.

The Gladue Report stated “the victims feared for their lives”, the Crown added.

Croswell’s lawyer, Harry Jong, replied he was neighbours of the couple.

“He’s remorseful for what he did,” Jong said.

Croswell fired one shot over a pond, he added.

The incident began when Croswell and a male returned from hunting when the accused entered the home.

“He wanted his gun back after almost three years,” Jong said.

The female asked Croswell, who was intoxicated at the time, to leave the home but Croswell shoved her instead.

During his sentence, Croswell must be inside his home except for emergency and medical situations and other personal business as authorized by his probation officer in advance.

He was ordered by Justice Chrenek to have no contact with the victims and not be within 100 m of the victims.

Croswell must also compete assessment, counselling and treatment for alcohol and anger management as ordered, and is banned from restricted firearms for life and unrestricted firearms for 10 years.

Winona Kandace Supernault, 37, of Driftpile, was sentenced to 14 days consecutive after pleading guilty to two counts of failing to appear in court.

She was given credit for time served.

Justice A. Chrenek agreed with a joint submission for sentencing from Crown prosecutor student-at-law Alex Granley and lawyer Melissa Erickson.