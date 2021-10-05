Court Docket – ‘We’re all responsible for what we say and do’

H.P. court docket

Sept. 27, 2021

Judge D.R. Shynkar

Struggling with a police officer has landed a young man from East Prairie on probation.

Timothy J. Cuthbert, 28, was sentenced to probation for nine months after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court Sept. 27 to resisting a peace officer.

Court heard police officers struggled to arrest Cuthbert after he was found passed out on a road near East Prairie on April 25, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada told court.

“They tried to wake him up,” she said.

“He refused to co-operate and he was screaming.”

Abunada added Cuthbert also tried to punch, grab an officer.

“Officers used a Taser to arrest him,” Abunada said.

Judge D.R. Shynkar described the incident another way.

“Police tried to wake him up and he is thrashing away,” Judge Shynkar noted.

He reminded Cuthbert about his behaviour.

“As I’ve said in court before, we’re all responsible for what we say and do, even when we’re drunk,” the judge said.

Duty counsel Harry Jong appeared in court with Cuthbert and said his client fell asleep on the ground.

“He was so intoxicated, he only remembers when the police arrived,” Jong added.

Cuthbert was ordered to complete counselling and treatment during probation. The judge also advised Cuthbert to take steps to overcome his addictions, considering his young age and brief criminal record.

“Now is the time to deal with your problem,” Judge Shynkar advised.

Norbert Halcrow, 48, was fined $200 after pleading guilty to uttering threats causing death and $100 for mischief causing damage under $5,000.

The charges arose when Halcrow was driving a truck around a residential area with another female when a second female advised to watch out for children in the area, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada said.

Halcrow and the first female in the truck became angry at the second female.

“They threatened to kill her,” Abunada said.

Judge D.R. Shynkar called the incident unnecessary.

“It’s silly, they drank and they mouthed off,” he noted.

Duty counsel Harry Jong says Halcrow didn’t do any damage.

“He just drove around.”

Sonya Pearl Yellowknee, 36, was the second female in the truck. She was fined $300 after pleading guilty to uttering threats causing death.

Barbara Auger, 52, of High Prairie, was fined $500 after pleading guilty to breach of probation.

Court heard Auger failed to complete residential treatment as ordered by a deadline, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada said.

“She has been off meth for about one year and she didn’t think she needed to go to treatment,” duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

Judge D.R. Shynkar disagreed, saying she still is required to take treatment.

“I’d liked her to go to treatment.”

Mitchell M. Degner, 32, was fined $600, plus a $180 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to breaching probation.

Court heard Degner did not complete residential treatment as directed by his probation officer.

Duty counsel Harry Jong said Degner didn’t think it was necessary.

“He quit drinking alcohol months before and he didn’t think he needed to go for treatment,” Jong told court.

Harley Jay Auger was fined $300, plus a $60 victim fine surcharge,after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Judge D.R. Shynkar ordered her to pay by April 29, 2022.