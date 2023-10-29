Court Docket – Woman kicks, damages hospital equipment

H.P court docket

Oct. 16, 2023

Justice S.P. Hinkley

A woman who damaged hospital equipment in the High Prairie Health Complex will have to pay for her actions.

Gail Ann Davies, 45, was fined $1 after pleading guilty to mischief causing damage under $5,000 after appearing in High Prairie Court of Justice on Oct. 16.

Court heard Davies was handcuffed to a bed in the hospital, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada said.

“She kicked a piece of equipment and caused damage of about $2,000,” the Crown said.

Justice S.P. Hinkley ordered Davies to pay the costs of damages to Alberta Health Services as well as the fine.

Davies was also sentenced to one day in jail for threats causing death or bodily harm after she pleaded guilty.

Justice Hinkley gave her credit for time served for appearing in court to plead guilty.

The charge arose after Faust RCMP responded to a call of a woman reporting that her sister threatened her, the Crown submitted.

The victim says the accused said, “I’m going to hire someone to kill you,” the Crown alleged.

Davies was also placed on probation for nine months and ordered to have no contact with the victim during that time.

The justice encouraged Davies to recover from her struggles in life.

“I hope you will build that relationship,” Justice Hinkley said.

‘I want you to succeed to get better.”

Davies is owning up to her bad behaviour, lawyer Kirsty Broadhead said.

“She is taking responsibility for her actions,” Broadhead said.

“Probation is to get her substance abuse addictions under control.”

Anthony Morgan James Thomas, 27, of Sturgeon Lake, was fined $500 after pleading guilty to breach of probation.

Court heard Thomas failed to report to his probation officer as requested, Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka submitted.

“Mr. Thomas is entering a guilty plea at a relatively early opportunity,” the Crown added.

Justice S.P. Hinkley accepted a joint submission for sentence by the Crown and Thomas’ lawyer, Taylor Greer.

“He reported for a period of time and then he stopped,” Greer said.

Justice Hinkley ordered Thomas to pay the fine by March 4, 2024 and waived the victim fine surcharge.