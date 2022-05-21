Court Docket – Young man ‘wants to do better’’

H.P. court docket

April 25, 2022

Judge G.W. Paul

A young High Prairie man was sentenced to four weeks behind bars after pleading guilty to numerous charges.

Ben McVey, 21, was sentenced to 28 days in jail by Judge G.W. Paul in High Prairie provincial court April 25 but he will not be spending any more time in jail. He was given credit for time already served in the Peace River Correctional Centre and released.

McVey pleaded guilty to housebreaking with intent to commit theft, mischief with damage under $5,000, failing to comply with an undertaking, and breach of probation.

Court heard he was charged for housebreaking when he entered his father’s house through a basement window and took food and clothing on Jan. 30, 2022, Crown prosecutor Sheen Kachroo said.

McVey did not have any keys to the house, she told court.

He did not take all of his clothes from the house and came back to get them.

On the charge of mischief, he tore the front door at Prairie River Manor from its frame, the Crown alleged.

McVey failed to comply with an undertaking when he was inside Ace Liquor Store in High Prairie where he was not allowed and he breached probation orders when he failed to report to his probation officer as directed, Kachroo said.

“Mr. McVey struggles with addictions and has difficulty complying with court orders,” the Crown noted.

Duty counsel Harry Jong told court McVey has drug and alcohol addictions but wants to turn his life around.

“He wants to do better,” Jong said.

Catlin Ross Beaver, of Desmarais, was sentenced to probation for 24 months after pleading guilty March 15 to assault with a weapon. He appeared in court for sentencing.

Details of the incident were not read in court by Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson.

Beaver got into an argument with a female in Trout Lake on June 25, 2019 around 6 a.m., states information provided by the Slave Lake Crown’s office.

He began to push her. The female walked away from Beaver but he caught up with her and dragged her back to where the quad was parked. He then began to throw her against the quad several times. At one point he picked her up and threw her against the quad, causing her head to be struck by the frame of the quad.

As a result of the injury, she lost consciousness and suffered a concussion and soft issue injury.

Court heard she suffered memory loss and continues to suffer frequent headaches since the incident.

Judge G.W,. Paul accepted a joint submission for sentencing from the Crown and Beaver’s lawyer, Derek Renzini.

“It’s an unfortunate incident,” Renzini said.

“He’s just looking forward to moving on.”

During his probation, Beaver is required to complete assessment, counselling and treatment as ordered and have no contact with the victim. He must present proof of completed treatment by the end of the 20th month.

During the first 12 months of probation, he is banned from Trout Lake First Nation. Afterwards, he will be allowed at Trout Lake but only with prior permission from his probation officer.