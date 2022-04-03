Court Docket – Youth flees police at high speed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A 17-year-old boy was fined more than $1,000 after pleading guilty to five charges, including his actions after taking police on a chase in a vehicle.

The male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was fined a total of $1,100 when he appeared in High Prairie youth court March 21.

Youth court heard High Prairie RCMP observed the youth driving at a “high rate of speed” in Atikameg on Dec. 16, 2021, Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka said.

Initially, the boy failed to stop when police activated their emergency lights and sirens.

The boy was fined $500 and suspended from driving a vehicle for one year on the driving charge.

During sentencing, Judge B.R. Hougestol supported the joint submission from the boy’s lawyer, Derek Renzini, and the Crown.

The boy was also fined on several breach of court orders. First, he was fined $200 for failing to comply with release conditions when he breached a curfew in January 2021 when he was not in his designated residence from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

As is youth court’s normal procedure, the fines increased to $150 each on two counts of failing to comply with release orders on Feb. 13, 2021 and Feb. 20, 2021 when the boy was not inside his home as ordered from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. when police arrived to check on him.

The boy was also fined $100 for failing to attend docket day in youth court.