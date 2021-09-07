Court won’t disrupt progress

H.P. court docket

Aug. 30, 2021

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A Driftpile woman was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to multiple charges when she appeared in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 30.

Maria Jean Collins was handed a global sentence of probation for 12 months on three counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failing to appear in court.

“The last thing we want to do is disrupt her progress by going to jail and – hopefully – the best of luck to Ms. Collins,” federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy suggested during sentencing submissions.

Court heard Collins is already taking treatment.

The charges arose after Lakeshore Regional Police responded to a call from a woman concerned for her daughter’s health on April 5, 2020, McCoy said.

“She was speaking incoherently,” McCoy said.

Police found 1.2 grams of methamphetamine.

During another matter, Collins was also found in possession of .4 grams of methamphetamine by police at Jimmy’s Gas Bar on Sept. 13, 2020. Police were responding to a report from the business of a woman loitering outside the store.

The third charge related to an incident at the Sucker Creek Emergency Women’s Shelter on Oct. 3, 2020, McCoy added. Court heard Collins returned to the shelter after shopping and staff conducted a routine baggage check and found .7 grams of methamphetamine, McCoy submit- ted.

While on probation, Collins must take residential addiction treatment and counselling as ordered.



* * * * * * * * *



Whisper F. Beauregard, 29, was handed a conditional sentence order for 90 days after pleading guilty to for two counts of failing to comply with release conditions and one count of failing to comply with an undertaking.

During the first 45 days of probation, Beauregard is required to serve her sentence in an identified residence in Desmarais 24 hours a day, seven days a week except for some appointments. After that, she will be on a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Court heard Beauregard breached her orders that banned her from possessing and using weapons and illegal drugs. At the time, she was also with a named male she was on court order to have no contact with.

Court heard the pair were near a suspicious vehicle parked beside the Seal Lake Road when police drove by May 31, 2021 around 8 a.m., Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne submitted.

Beauregard was seen in a state of “drowsiness” allegedly caused by drugs, she added.

Police also found her in possession two knives and an undisclosed amount of fentanyl.

“It’s a drug that is discouraged in northern Alberta,” Payne told court.

Beauregard is staying with family in Desmarais while serving her sentence in the community.

“She is getting treatment for her drug addiction,” duty counsel Derek Renzini told court.

“She is stabilized.”

Beauregard has also cut ties with the male named in the no-contact order.

“She says that relationship is over,” Renzini said.



* * * * * * * * *



Yvonne P. Andrews, 41, was sentenced to one day in jail after pleading guilty to failing to comply with an undertaking.

However, she was released after it was deemed that she served her time awaiting the matter in custody.

The charge arose when Andrews was at a High Prairie residence on Aug. 27 against a court order, Crown prosecutor student-at-law Sheen Kachroo said.

“Mrs. Andrews was on condition not to be at the residence.”

Court heard she happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“No one from the home called it in,” Kachroo said.

“A police officer was on patrol and noticed her sitting on a porch.”



* * * * * * * * *



Lee James Adams was fined $150 each on charges of failing to comply with release orders and failing to appear in court.

Court heard Adams failed to report to a bail supervisor as directed, federal said Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy.

Adams also failed to attend court on a docket day.