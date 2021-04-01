COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – April 1, 2021

As of April 1, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 875 new cases since March 31.

There are 127 new cases in the North Zone since March 31.

There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone since March 31.

12,916 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Stay safe and follow the rules this Easter

Variant cases are on the rise. No further restrictions are being put in place for the Easter weekend, but Premier Kenney and Dr. Hinshaw did encourage everyone to follow the health guidelines in order to keep hospitalizations down.

If case trends continue there could be 500 cases of the variant in the hospital in two weeks and up to a 1000 in a month. The B.1.1.7 variant spreads more easily and more quickly and more cases in younger people are happening.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 1,292 2 606 1,900 Central Zone 283 1 250 534 Edmonton Zone 792 22 591 1,405 North Zone 219 0 30 249 South Zone 223 0 55 278 Unknown 11 0 0 11 Alberta 2,820 25 1,532 4,377

8,653 active cases in Alberta 2,820 active cases ( 32.6% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 4,377 variants of concern identified 2,820 active 1,532 recovered 25 died

variants of concern identified 17,200 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 1,879 16 5 1,900 Central Zone 534 0 0 534 Edmonton Zone 1,398 6 1 1,405 North Zone 249 0 0 249 South Zone 278 0 0 278 Unknown 11 0 0 11 Alberta 4,349 22 6 4,377 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

April 1, 2021

There are 14 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 13 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 8 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 149,207 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,994 deaths in Alberta (1012 in Edmonton zone, 605 in Calgary Zone, 149 in North Zone, 122 in the Central Zone, 106 in the South Zone). Of the 149,207 cases, 292 are in the hospital including 59 in ICU (Intensive Care). 138,560 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 6.5%.

There are 8,653 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:4,058, Edmonton:1,889, North:1,058, South:864, Central:741, Unknown:43.

There has been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta since March 31. Of the 4 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 1 in the Calgary Zone, and 2 in the Edmonton Zone.

April 1 live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health, joined by Premier Jason Kenney. The next update will be Tuesday, April 6, 2021.