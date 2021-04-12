COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – April 12, 2021

As of April 12, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,136 new cases since April 11.
There are 507 new cases in the North Zone since April 9.
There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since April 9.
13,753 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
Variant Cases in Alberta
Over half of the active cases in Alberta are of the variant strain.
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|4,994
|17
|82
|5,093
|Central Zone
|1,315
|0
|4
|1,319
|Edmonton Zone
|3,255
|10
|5
|3,270
|North Zone
|1,076
|0
|10
|1,086
|South Zone
|630
|0
|1
|631
|Unknown
|50
|0
|0
|50
|Alberta
|11,320
|27
|102
|11,449
- 14,849 active cases in Alberta
- 7,620 active cases (51.3% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.
- 11,449 variants of concern identified
- 7,620 active
- 3,789 recovered
- 40 died
- 29,087 specimens screened
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|3,388
|8
|1,697
|5,093
|Central Zone
|828
|3
|488
|1,319
|Edmonton Zone
|2,090
|29
|1,151
|3,270
|North Zone
|883
|0
|203
|1,086
|South Zone
|386
|0
|245
|631
|Unknown
|45
|0
|5
|50
|Alberta
|7,620
|40
|3,789
|11,449
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
April 12, 2021
There are 14 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 13 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 15 ALERTS for the North Zone.
There are 162,038 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,018 deaths in Alberta (1023 in Edmonton zone, 614 in Calgary Zone, 150 in North Zone, 124 in the Central Zone, 107 in the South Zone). Of the 162,038 cases, 390 are in the hospital including 90 in ICU (Intensive Care). 145,171 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 9.1%.
There are 14,849 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:6,802, Edmonton:3,688, North:1,970, Central:1,311, South:949, Unknown:129.
There has been 11 deaths recorded for Alberta since April 9. Of the 11 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, 3 in the Calgary Zone, and 6 in the Edmonton Zone.
Premier Jason Kenney announces vaccination rollout progress. April 13, 2021 is the next live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.