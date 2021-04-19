COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – April 19, 2021

As of April 19, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,391 new cases since April 18.

There are 919 new cases in the North Zone since April 15.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since April 15.

14,706 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 7,734 20 95 7,849 Central Zone 2,101 0 11 2,112 Edmonton Zone 4,957 11 23 4,991 North Zone 1,870 0 34 1,904 South Zone 882 0 5 887 Unknown 43 0 1 44 Alberta 17,587 31 169 17,787 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

18,424 active cases in Alberta 10,456 active cases ( 56.8% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 17,787 variants of concern identified 10,456 active 7,276 recovered 55 died

variants of concern identified 38,947 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 4,470 12 3,367 7,849 Central Zone 1,293 4 815 2,112 Edmonton Zone 2,941 35 2,015 4,991 North Zone 1,254 2 648 1,904 South Zone 461 2 424 887 Unknown 37 0 7 44 Alberta 10,456 55 7,276 17,787

*********************************************************************************

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

April 19, 2021

There are 20 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 10 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 21 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 172,186 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,043 deaths in Alberta (1031 in Edmonton zone, 619 in Calgary Zone, 151 in North Zone, 130 in the Central Zone, 112 in the South Zone). Of the active cases, 460 are in the hospital including 104 in ICU (Intensive Care). 151,719 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 11%.

There are 18,424 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:8,025, Edmonton:4,887, North:2,575, Central:1,930, South:938, Unknown:69.

There has been 9 deaths recorded for Alberta since April 15. Of the 9 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, 2 in the South Zone, 2 in the Edmonton Zone, and 3 in the Calgary Zone.

There is no live update today by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health. Her next live update will be April 20th.