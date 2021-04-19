COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – April 19, 2021

As of April 19, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,391 new cases since April 18.
There are 919 new cases in the North Zone since April 15.
There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since April 15.
14,706 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
Variant Cases in Alberta
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|7,734
|20
|95
|7,849
|Central Zone
|2,101
|0
|11
|2,112
|Edmonton Zone
|4,957
|11
|23
|4,991
|North Zone
|1,870
|0
|34
|1,904
|South Zone
|882
|0
|5
|887
|Unknown
|43
|0
|1
|44
|Alberta
|17,587
|31
|169
|17,787
- 18,424 active cases in Alberta
- 10,456 active cases (56.8% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.
- 17,787 variants of concern identified
- 10,456 active
- 7,276 recovered
- 55 died
- 38,947 specimens screened
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|4,470
|12
|3,367
|7,849
|Central Zone
|1,293
|4
|815
|2,112
|Edmonton Zone
|2,941
|35
|2,015
|4,991
|North Zone
|1,254
|2
|648
|1,904
|South Zone
|461
|2
|424
|887
|Unknown
|37
|0
|7
|44
|Alberta
|10,456
|55
|7,276
|17,787
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
April 19, 2021
There are 20 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 10 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 21 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 172,186 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,043 deaths in Alberta (1031 in Edmonton zone, 619 in Calgary Zone, 151 in North Zone, 130 in the Central Zone, 112 in the South Zone). Of the active cases, 460 are in the hospital including 104 in ICU (Intensive Care). 151,719 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 11%.
There are 18,424 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:8,025, Edmonton:4,887, North:2,575, Central:1,930, South:938, Unknown:69.
There has been 9 deaths recorded for Alberta since April 15. Of the 9 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, 2 in the South Zone, 2 in the Edmonton Zone, and 3 in the Calgary Zone.
There is no live update today by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health. Her next live update will be April 20th.