COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – April 19, 2021

As of April 19, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,391 new cases since April 18.

There are 919 new cases in the North Zone since April 15.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since April 15.

14,706 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

ZoneB.1.1.7 UK VariantB.1.351 South African VariantP.1 Brazilian VariantTotal
Calgary Zone7,73420957,849
Central Zone2,1010112,112
Edmonton Zone4,95711234,991
North Zone1,8700341,904
South Zone88205887
Unknown430144
Alberta17,5873116917,787
NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.
  • 18,424 active cases in Alberta
    • 10,456 active cases (56.8% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.
  • 17,787 variants of concern identified
    • 10,456 active
    • 7,276 recovered
    • 55 died
  • 38,947 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

ZoneActiveDiedRecoveredTotal
Calgary Zone4,470123,3677,849
Central Zone1,29348152,112
Edmonton Zone2,941352,0154,991
North Zone1,25426481,904
South Zone4612424887
Unknown370744
Alberta10,456557,27617,787

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

April 19, 2021

There are 20 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 10 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 21 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 172,186 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,043 deaths in Alberta (1031 in Edmonton zone, 619 in Calgary Zone, 151 in North Zone, 130 in the Central Zone, 112 in the South Zone). Of the active cases, 460 are in the hospital including 104 in ICU (Intensive Care). 151,719 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 11%.

There are 18,424 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:8,025, Edmonton:4,887, North:2,575, Central:1,930, South:938, Unknown:69.

There has been 9 deaths recorded for Alberta since April 15. Of the 9 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, 2 in the South Zone, 2 in the Edmonton Zone, and 3 in the Calgary Zone.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

There is no live update today by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health. Her next live update will be April 20th.

