COVID-19 UPDATE – April 22, 2021

As of April 22, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,857 new cases since April 20.

There are 529 new cases in the North Zone since April 20.

There has been 0 death recorded in the North Zone since April 20.

15,245 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

If you receive a text message from AHS(Alberta Health Services) asking if you consent to information being sent to you regarding COVID-19 and contact tracing, it is a legitimate text message from the contact tracing team. Respond to the text and you should get pertinent information regarding specifically your health in relation to COVID-19. Many people may think it is a scam, but it is the AHS Contact Tracing team striving for efficiency to let people know about a COVID-19 contact they may have had. If you do not respond, then the team will have to follow up with a phone call at a later date.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk of the Town of High Prairie provides his 15th update regarding COVID-19 in the area.

Variant Cases in Alberta

The first case of Variant B.1.617 (first identified in Denmark) has been identified in Alberta. This variant has been responsible for the large surge of cases in India lately. The variant in Alberta is a result of inter provincial travel and no other cases have been identified.

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 9,261 43 310 9,614 Central Zone 2,402 0 24 2,426 Edmonton Zone 5,794 16 114 5,924 North Zone 2,138 0 78 2,216 South Zone 1,046 0 22 1,068 Unknown 13 0 0 13 Alberta 20,654 59 548 21,261 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

19,182 active cases in Alberta 11,418 active cases ( 59.5% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 21,261 variants of concern identified 11,418 active 9,782 recovered 61 died

variants of concern identified 43,907 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 5,114 13 4,487 9,614 Central Zone 1,335 4 1,087 2,426 Edmonton Zone 3,129 39 2,756 5,924 North Zone 1,319 2 895 2,216 South Zone 509 3 556 1,068 Unknown 12 0 1 13 Alberta 11,418 61 9,782 21,261

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

April 22, 2021

There are 19 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 16 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 29 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 177,087 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,054 deaths in Alberta (1037 in Edmonton zone, 621 in Calgary Zone, 152 in North Zone, 130 in the Central Zone, 114 in the South Zone). Of the active cases, 518 are in the hospital including 116 in ICU (Intensive Care). 155,851 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 10.7%.

There are 18,105 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:8,380, Edmonton:5,102, North:2,708, Central:1,994, South:970, Unknown:28.

There has been 6 deaths recorded for Alberta since April 20. Of the 6 deaths: 2 in the South Zone, 2 in the Calgary Zone and 2 in the Edmonton Zone.

As of April 22, Canada has 1,155,834 confirmed cases. There have been 23,822 deaths recorded. Alberta (19,182) has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario (41,962), followed by Quebec (12,124 – 3rd) and British Columbia (8,972 – 4th).

There have been 1,045,244 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 32,664,804 confirmed cases. There are 584,176 deaths recorded and 25,231,472 recovered cases. 89,245,776 have received 2 doses of the vaccination.

There are 144,241,181 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,064,796 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 107,955,289, cases recovered globally. A total of 889,990,259 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (15,930,965), Brazil (14,122,795), France (5,469,629), Russia (4,682,573). No other country has reached the 4,600,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (381,475), Mexico (213,597), India (184,657), and the UK (127,597). No other country has reached the 120,000 mark. Canada holds at 25th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (13,454,880), Brazil (12,465,004), Russia (4,312,186), Turkey (3,909,935). All other countries are below 3,500,000 recovered cases. Canada holds at 19th.

April 22 live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.